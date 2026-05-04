Serena Williams Matches Her Sister's 2026 Met Gala Co-Chair Energy in a Cheeky Red Dress
She couldn't wait for the red carpet to serve this look.
As of tonight, both Williams sisters will have co-chaired a Met Gala. Venus Williams is preparing to host the 2026 Met Gala with Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman as we speak—a bucket-list moment Serena Williams wouldn't miss for the world. On Met Gala Eve, Serena supported her older sister the only way she knew how: with a cheeky LaQuan Smith dress to rival her upcoming red carpet look.
Venus and Serena secured invites to Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party, held inside her New York City townhouse on May 3. The tennis legends arrived separately, but not before subtly syncing their step-and-repeats. Serena, for one, was unmissable in strawberry-red sequins from neckline-to-ankle-grazing-hem. Stylist Kesha McLeod was drawn to a black, long-sleeve dress on a recent LaQuan Smith runway, featuring the same keyhole back cut-out and higher-than-thigh slit. To make it more Serena, the designer sculpted this structured, yet skintight style just for her.
Serena's pre-ball accessories would've shined on the official Met Gala carpet, too. She chose slingback Christian Louboutin pumps, diamond drop earrings, and 12-carat engagement ring, complete with a $3 million valuation. Even so, her most eye-catching extra was the cheekiest of cheeky slits atop her left leg. It stretched up and around her glutes, transforming the slit into a high-low skirt.Article continues below
Williams is the latest VIP to show some derrière skin this season, following Renate Reinsve and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2026 Oscars, plus Keke Palmer and Devon Lee Carlson at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It's already this year's leading nearly-naked trend, so don't be surprised if the theme continues on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.
Venus Williams, on the other hand, chose a relatively full-coverage outfit for Wintour's exclusive soirée. Tonight's co-chair was all smiles alongside her husband, Andrea Preti, who matched her black-and-red color story. Black beadwork decorated most of her strapless column dress, before winding bright-red curves added some "Fashion Is Art" dimension. What's more, the crimson color was an almost-identical match to Serena's dress. Perhaps they plan to subtly coordinate on the official 2026 Met Gala red carpet, too.
Oftentimes, co-chairs like Venus will walk the Met Gala red carpet early, giving them enough time to prep for their speech inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Don't expect Beyoncé to follow the same rule: "She knows her timing," Wintour told Vogue last month.) But there's no telling when Serena will reprise her best-dressed role at the 2026 Met Gala. Regardless, both sisters' red carpet looks will be well worth the wait.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.