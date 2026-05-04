As of tonight, both Williams sisters will have co-chaired a Met Gala. Venus Williams is preparing to host the 2026 Met Gala with Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman as we speak—a bucket-list moment Serena Williams wouldn't miss for the world. On Met Gala Eve, Serena supported her older sister the only way she knew how: with a cheeky LaQuan Smith dress to rival her upcoming red carpet look.

Venus and Serena secured invites to Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party, held inside her New York City townhouse on May 3. The tennis legends arrived separately, but not before subtly syncing their step-and-repeats. Serena, for one, was unmissable in strawberry-red sequins from neckline-to-ankle-grazing-hem. Stylist Kesha McLeod was drawn to a black, long-sleeve dress on a recent LaQuan Smith runway, featuring the same keyhole back cut-out and higher-than-thigh slit. To make it more Serena, the designer sculpted this structured, yet skintight style just for her.

Serena Williams arrived at Anna Wintour's party in a cheeky pre-Met Gala dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena's pre-ball accessories would've shined on the official Met Gala carpet, too. She chose slingback Christian Louboutin pumps, diamond drop earrings, and 12-carat engagement ring, complete with a $3 million valuation. Even so, her most eye-catching extra was the cheekiest of cheeky slits atop her left leg. It stretched up and around her glutes, transforming the slit into a high-low skirt.

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Williams is the latest VIP to show some derrière skin this season, following Renate Reinsve and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2026 Oscars, plus Keke Palmer and Devon Lee Carlson at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It's already this year's leading nearly-naked trend, so don't be surprised if the theme continues on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

Give it up for the back of the dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve's red dress at the Oscars was just as cheeky. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Devon Lee Carlson took the trend to new heights at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Venus Williams, on the other hand, chose a relatively full-coverage outfit for Wintour's exclusive soirée. Tonight's co-chair was all smiles alongside her husband, Andrea Preti, who matched her black-and-red color story. Black beadwork decorated most of her strapless column dress, before winding bright-red curves added some "Fashion Is Art" dimension. What's more, the crimson color was an almost-identical match to Serena's dress. Perhaps they plan to subtly coordinate on the official 2026 Met Gala red carpet, too.

Venus Williams was spotted at the same pre-Met Gala party, also in red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oftentimes, co-chairs like Venus will walk the Met Gala red carpet early, giving them enough time to prep for their speech inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Don't expect Beyoncé to follow the same rule: "She knows her timing," Wintour told Vogue last month.) But there's no telling when Serena will reprise her best-dressed role at the 2026 Met Gala. Regardless, both sisters' red carpet looks will be well worth the wait.

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