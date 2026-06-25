In Rome this week, Zendaya's vintage Armani dress kept stylist Law Roach's promise to "only wear Italian when in Italy" for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Now that the film's fashion tour has touched down in London, the power pair went straight to another famous local's archives. This time, the pair tapped John Galliano for a hypnotic, 28-year-old vintage dress featuring an intricate, spiderwebbed charm necklace.

On June 25, the newlywed went all-out for her husband's hometown. Every element of her circa-1997 look was mesmerizing, starting with the chainmail shawl across her back. Sterling silver strands were spun into a surprisingly lifelike spiderweb. The diamond-encrusted spider at the center is worth zooming in on. "Don't threaten me with a theme," Roach wrote on Instagram.

Zendaya waved to fans with her backless John Galliano dress on full display. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, the dress and chainlink creation took a celestial turn. Itty-bitty charms shaped like shooting stars, moons, hearts, and clovers decorated her open back and neckline.

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Meanwhile, the spaghetti-strap dress's cosmic blend of navy blue, violet, and cloudy white mirrored an actual galaxy. The Milky Way of it all only became more method atop the skirt's asymmetrical ruffled tiers. Carnelian red gemstones were embroidered beneath the waistband, before yellow gold stars dangled from the dress's hemline.

Zendaya's vintage John Galliano dress was just as striking from the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's John Galliano dress met her luxury accessory quota (and then some) all on its own. Roach wasn't done frosting his fashion muse, however. It would've been a crime to leave her Jessica McCormack engagement ring in its box—especially in Holland's hometown. Thankfully, her five-carat ring stack was complete. To finish, she sourced Tiffany & Co.'s five-figure Sixteen Stone collection for diamond hoop earrings, a matching ring, and a slightly slimmer bracelet.

Make sure to applaud Zendaya's full Spider-Man outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2024, Zendaya has curated one of Hollywood's most impressive John Galliano collections. Perhaps her most iconic pull was the Galliano-era Givenchy Spring 1996 Couture gown she wore to open the Met Gala red carpet that year.

Z may be relatively new to the world of Galliano, but Roach certainly isn't. "Still, to this day, I’m completely enamored with the quality and the level of imagination and workmanship that he put out throughout his career," the image architect told Interview two years ago. "For me, fashion meant John Galliano at Dior. The fantasy and the worlds that he was able to create was what made me start to dream about even having a career in fashion." Talk about a full-circle moment.

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TOPICS Zendaya