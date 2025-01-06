All signs pointed to Zendaya pairing her Louis Vuitton Golden Globes gown with a diamond engagement ring on Jan. 5. Fans immediately clocked the East-West jewel glittering on that finger the moment she hit the red carpet (and the best-dressed list). When a Los Angeles Times reporter flat-out asked Zendaya if Tom Holland had popped the question, she "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly, and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."

By Monday, Jan. 6., the mystery was all but confirmed. Outlets including TMZ and Elle reported that Zendaya and Tom Holland are definitely engaged. According to jewelry experts, her diamond engagement ring is quite the declaration of love.

Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewels—plus what appeared to be an engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ann Grimmett, VP of Merchandising at Jared Jewelers, exclusively appraised Zendaya's engagement ring for Marie Claire. She identified it as a "5-carat old mine cut, set east-west in gray or black gold on a yellow gold shank."

The understated setting aligns with Zendaya's penchant for clean, striking gowns—and it comes with a price tag only Selena Gomez's marquise-cut diamond can rival. "Simple, yet stunning, this ring would likely retail around $120,000," Grimmett said. "This highlights a growing trend of old cuts."

Jared Jewelers exclusively tells Marie Claire a ring like Zendaya's would fetch $120,000 at retail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At press time, a designer had not come forward to claim credit for designing Zendaya's engagement ring. Eagle-eyed fans on social media, however, noticed striking similarity to a piece by British jewelry designer Jessica McCormack. Considering that McCormack crafts engagement pieces for other stars—most recently, the former engagement ring for Zoë Kravitz—it's possible that she was also behind Zendaya's 5-carat stunner. (Marie Claire contacted McCormack for comment; this story will be updated if and when she responds.)

Zendaya, a Bulgari ambassador, nearly outshone her new piece with her red carpet styling. She paired her diamond engagement ring with a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace (set with more than 48 carats of pavé diamonds and a tourmaline stone), a Bulgari ring (also comprised of tourmaline and diamonds), and cushion-cut diamond earrings. The pieces sparkled against her tangerine Globes red carpet gown, as well as the second Globes dress she changed into mid-way through the ceremony.

Zendaya accessorized her engagement ring with more than 48 carats of Bulgari diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have not yet commented on their (still, technically) rumored engagement yet. The pair has been dating for several years, and shows their affection with coordinating outfits and adorable references in their interviews.

Until the happy couple comes forward with more details on their engagement story and brand-new ring, let's leave it at this: Law Roach is going to style one amazing wedding wardrobe for his star client.