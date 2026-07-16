What did Zendaya's The Odyssey gowns from Jacquemus, Schiaparelli, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Matières Fécales all have in common? Besides Greek goddess appeal, they were white (fitting, given that the star plays Athena in the film). So, to surprise fans and mark the ending of yet another impressive press tour, Zendaya wore two gilded metallic gold looks.

On July 15, 48 hours before the film's theatrical release, Z stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her stylist, Law Roach, outfitted his longtime client in a custom mock-neck dress from French fashion house Jitrois, which added cool-toned gold to her Odyssey color palette. Horizontal leather bands wrapped around Zendaya's bodice before transitioning into an opaque maxi skirt. The hip-high slit gave her matching "Miss Z" stilettos from Christian Louboutin a close-up view.

Zendaya arrived at Rockefeller Center in a gold dress and matching Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the Emmy winner's accessories got the gold memo. She complemented her east-west Jessica McCormack engagement ring and wedding band with diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings and a Rolex.

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Before fans had a chance to get over the look, the actress swapped the form-fitting gown for a vintage Zuhair Murad Spring 2013 Couture skirt suit.

Metallic gold embroidery covered every square inch of the blazer that featured raised shoulder pads, lapels that gave way to a plunging neckline, and a peplum hemline. A swirl-shaped belt cinched the blazer around Zendaya's waist, and a matching pencil skirt featured a thigh-high slit not unlike her previous look.

Zendaya posed backstage at The Tonight Show in a vintage skirt suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 13-year-old runway, the two-piece debuted alongside gladiator sandals. But since Z already endorsed the gladiator trend on this press tour, she stayed loyal to her Christian Louboutin pumps.

A model wore Zendaya's two-piece on the Zuhair Murad Spring 2013 Couture runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We shouldn't have been surprised by this outfit change. "There's always a second look," Roach said after Zendaya traded Schiaparelli Couture for Valentino at The Odyssey London premiere last week.

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While Zendaya may have additional press tour looks up her sleeve, her Greek goddess era is hours away from its official end. So give the actress's fashion-forward Odyssey finale your applause. But don't fret: Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31, giving Zendaya plenty of time to weave a web of more show-stopping looks.

TOPICS Zendaya