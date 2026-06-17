If Zendaya's film features a specific color palette, trust she'll stay loyal to it all press tour long. Bridal whites were to The Drama as black and strawberry red are to Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On June 17, Z's Louis Vuitton tailcoat and Spider-Man red skirt brought superhero shades to Amsterdam.

By the time fashion girls woke up, Zendaya was already walking a riverside red carpet by the Netherlands' Museum H'Art. Stylist Law Roach secured "Look 3" of the press tour from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 fashion show, which he attended with his star client in mid-May.

The Emmy winner wore the jacket's stand collar, structured shoulders, and web-like rows of ribbons in their original runway condition. Thankfully, she kept the Greatest Showman-esque coattails, too. Both elongated flaps cascaded beyond the back of her knees, giving her altered skirt the grand reveal it deserved.

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Zendaya posed on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day red carpet in a Louis Vuitton tailcoat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside New York City's The Frick Collection, Zendaya's tailcoat debuted alongside creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's utilitarian twist on a pencil skirt. Its strawberry red garnish was one of the only elements that remained in his brand ambassador's recreation, though. With help from Roach, Z cropped and cinched the once-knee-length slip significantly. Suddenly, it wasn't low-rise and baggy anymore, but a high-waisted, micro-mini skirt.

Zendaya transformed the strawberry red skirt just enough. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day skirt was less of a full-fledged overhaul, and more of a Zendaya-fied upgrade. She stayed true to the silhouette's signatures, including cascading button flaps and the hemline's webbed belts. (How fitting, coming from the method dressing monolith herself.)

A model wore Zendaya's tailcoat on the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Louis Vuitton look initially came with chunky two-tone sneakers, but they traded places with stark white pumps in Zendaya's outfit. At first glance, the pointy toe boxes and ultra-slim stilettos suggested they're her beloved Christian Louboutin So Kates. (After all she wore them in black in Madrid on Monday.) Zoom in, and you'll see both red bottoms were missing, though. If they're not Louboutin, Zendaya almost always resorts to a similar style from Louis Vuitton.

To finish, an itty-bitty wedding band replaced the newlywed's east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack. Perhaps she's keeping its five-carat center stone safe until a premiere in her or Tom Holland's hometowns of California or London. Instead, $22,800 pavé diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. met the sparkle quota and then some.

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Tiffany & Co. Large Link Earrings in White Gold with Pavé Diamonds $22,800 at tiffany.com

Ghesquière's Cruise 2027 collection has only been public knowledge for a month. Yet, Zendaya's already added two of the show's vibrant looks to her style résumé. Once the runway closed on May 20, she couldn't wait to get her hands on the minutes-old line.

For the after party, the front-row regular changed into a sportif bomber jacket and track shorts seen on the runway just moments before. Much like her strawberry-red skirt, the elasticized shorts were a satin shade of canary yellow, another leading color trend during Spring 2026 shows.

Zendaya's first look from the Louis Vuitton Cruise line featured satin track shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for Zendaya, Louis Vuitton's latest Cruise collection spotlighted over 50 runway looks. There's plenty for her to choose from, should she need more Spider-Man: Brand New Day outfits. Something tells me Z's wardrobe racks are already overflowing for this press tour and the next, though. The Odyssey red carpets will be here before you know it. Maybe she's saving her next Cruise 2027 pull to promote the Christopher Nolan blockbuster later this summer.

TOPICS Zendaya