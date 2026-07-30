Zendaya and Tom Holland Do Couples’ Method Dressing With Matching 'Spider-Man' Brooches
The newlyweds turned the London premiere into a perfectly coordinated fashion moment.
Zendaya's current press tour reign will be the stuff of legends. Mark my words: One day, they'll write about her simultaneous Spider-Man x Odyssey press tours in fashion history books. The thematic dressing, the carefully sourced archival couture, the attention to detail—it's the kind of thing we editors pray for on a red carpet.
Zendaya has been the supreme method dressing champion for nearly a decade. She was method dressing before it even had a name. And in doing so, the actor single-handedly changed the way we as a society expect from red carpets—and what celebrities wear on them.
Tom Holland is merely the latest star who's fallen happy victim to his wife's sartorial influence. At last night's premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in London, the newly married pair walked the carpet looking every bit the method dressing power couple.
Zendaya, of course, was outfitted in a grandiose, spiderweb-themed gown—her Spider-Man premiere signature. She wore a couture design from Tamara Ralph's Fall 2026 runway collection, which was covered in an intricate network of glistening rectangular crystals. In the camera flashes, the actor sparkled like a cobweb covered in morning dew.
The arachnid imagery only continued from there, culminating in the form of a gilded spider brooch, perched on her lower back.
Naturally, her husband took the cue, coordinating his own red carpet look with his wife's. Holland arrived in a double-breasted suit the color of a fine wine. He wore a necktie to match, topping the Windsor knot with a crystallized brooch of his own. The eight-legged accessory came embellished with black opals and diamonds, courtesy of fine jeweler Pragnell.
Arachnid-themed pins have been a recurring theme in Zendaya's Spider-Man press tour looks. On July 24, the star wore another webbed naked dress, with an even larger spider brooch at the Shanghai premiere.
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Matching brooches paying tribute to the film where you first met? That's true love if I've ever seen it.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.