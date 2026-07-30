Zendaya's current press tour reign will be the stuff of legends. Mark my words: One day, they'll write about her simultaneous Spider-Man x Odyssey press tours in fashion history books. The thematic dressing, the carefully sourced archival couture, the attention to detail—it's the kind of thing we editors pray for on a red carpet.

Zendaya has been the supreme method dressing champion for nearly a decade. She was method dressing before it even had a name. And in doing so, the actor single-handedly changed the way we as a society expect from red carpets—and what celebrities wear on them.

Tom Holland is merely the latest star who's fallen happy victim to his wife's sartorial influence. At last night's premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in London, the newly married pair walked the carpet looking every bit the method dressing power couple.

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Zendaya, of course, was outfitted in a grandiose, spiderweb-themed gown—her Spider-Man premiere signature. She wore a couture design from Tamara Ralph's Fall 2026 runway collection, which was covered in an intricate network of glistening rectangular crystals. In the camera flashes, the actor sparkled like a cobweb covered in morning dew.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The arachnid imagery only continued from there, culminating in the form of a gilded spider brooch, perched on her lower back.

The dress featured a golden spider brooch detail on her lower back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, her husband took the cue, coordinating his own red carpet look with his wife's. Holland arrived in a double-breasted suit the color of a fine wine. He wore a necktie to match, topping the Windsor knot with a crystallized brooch of his own. The eight-legged accessory came embellished with black opals and diamonds, courtesy of fine jeweler Pragnell.

Matching his wife, Holland wore an opal pin shaped like a spider. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arachnid-themed pins have been a recurring theme in Zendaya's Spider-Man press tour looks. On July 24, the star wore another webbed naked dress, with an even larger spider brooch at the Shanghai premiere.

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Zendaya wore a similar brooch at the Shanghai premiere last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching brooches paying tribute to the film where you first met? That's true love if I've ever seen it.