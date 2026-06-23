Stylist extraordinaire Law Roach's Spidey Sense is strong on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. He noticed Zendaya's method wardrobe rack was relatively low on vintage looks. So, on June 23, Roach weaved archival Versace and a 35-year-old Giorgio Armani dress into Zendaya's Spider-Man red carpets in Rome. Now that's his superpower.

Roach started Z's first Spider-Man style run since 2021 with less on-the-nose homages to the Marvel character. Remember the web-like fringe on her Christian Cowan dress? Or her Spider-Man red skirt? Now, with the premiere less than 40 days away (according to her #39 sports jersey from Coach), he went all-in on the method dressing trend with help from Armani: "We only wear Italian when in Italy," he revealed on Instagram.

Zendaya debuted her archival Armani dress at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Props to Roach for even knowing this Spring 1990 gown existed. Not a single sign of wear and tear interrupted the sleeveless style's '20s-inspired symmetry. The design was broken down into two layers, starting with a skin-colored slip. Then, the designer draped a semi-sheer tulle on top, which featured a scoop neckline and a slightly shorter skirt.

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White beads were delicately embroidered onto a Spider-Man-inspired gridlock from neckline to ankle-sweeping hem, while the tulle turned from tan to black. Zoom in to see the beaded, moss green insects slithering from Zendaya's webbed torso to her waistband and beyond. They mirrored the creepy crawler that bit Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming (in a fashion way).

Zendaya's Armani dress swooshed like an actual spiderweb on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya doesn't just wear Italian designers in Italy, but her rarely-seen engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, too. She completed her now-iconic ring stack with a slim wedding band, of course.

On June 22, the Emmy winner dipped her toe into method spider styling with lifelike earrings from Parisian jeweler Lydia Courteille. This time around, simple Tiffany & Co. strands beneath her curled bixie cut let her Giorgio Armani dress do all the web-spinning.

Don't miss Zendaya's engagement ring atop her dress's webbing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The minimalist in Zendaya might steer clear of spiderwebbed looks in street style. When she's in character, nothing is off limits. Five years ago, she shut down L.A.'s Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet in similar black netting atop a nude underlay. The plunge, spaghetti-strap gown was custom-made just for her by Valentino.

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Five years ago, Zendaya wore similar spiderwebs at the second film's premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might assume a vintage pull this perfect for Spider-Man was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Zendaya and Roach. In reality, the archival enthusiasts outdo themselves on the daily.

Their oldest secondhand style so far was the circa-1930s chartreuse slip dress she debuted on the Challengers press tour. In 2022, she wore a 1956 couture gown crafted by Pierre Balmain himself. Two years later, her fembot suit from Thierry Mugler's Fall 1995 Couture collection went viral at a Dune: Part Two premiere. As recently as the 2024 Met Gala, the then-co-host set an unreachable style bar in a Givenchy by John Galliano mermaid gown from 1996, the year she was born.

Zendaya's fembot suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere was vintage Mugler. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her vintage Met Gala gown from 2024 still lives in fashion girls' minds rent-free. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In case Hollywood hasn't gathered this yet, there's no beating Zendaya and Law Roach in an archival battle. They'll win every single time.

TOPICS Zendaya