The $75 Sneaker That Makes Any Outfit Look Effortlessly Chic

In a sea of designer sneakers, I always reach for the one non-designer pair nestled in the bunch: the white Chuck Taylor All Star Lift from Converse. This versatile trainer goes with everything from slip skirts to trousers and knit sets to denim looks.

Maybe it’s nostalgia. Maybe it’s the clean lines and the subtle platform. Maybe it’s the fact that they make every outfit look like I tried (but not too hard). Whatever the reason, these Chucks have become my quiet luxury go-to, and with a delightfully reasonable price tag.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

I pair them with a silky slip skirt and a chunky knit when I want to feel equal parts feminine and unfussy. Other days I'll wear them with blue jeans, a crisp tee, and a wrap coat—an outfit that whispers “I’m pulled together” but still allows me to sprint for coffee. These sneakers even hold their own with a ribbed knit dress and a leather jacket, adding just the right amount of effortless cool.

And let’s talk comfort. These shoes have carried me through long travel days, last-minute errands, and the kind of long walks you only take when the weather is just right and you suddenly feel like a main character. They’re surprisingly supportive, endlessly reliable, and somehow go with nearly everything I own. (They run a tad big, so if you're in between sizes don’t go up.)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas $75 at converse.com

In a wardrobe full of pieces I overthink, the Chuck All Star Lift is the one I never do. They’re the sneaker equivalent of a great friend: always down for whatever, never the diva in the group, and guaranteed to make you look good, no matter where you’re headed.

More Chuck Taylors

How to Style Them