The best tailored trousers take seconds to pull on, but they instantly feel more elevated than any other pants. Whether I’m racing to get dressed for runway show with other editors or I’m hurrying to meet friends for an overdue night out, I know that trousers stitched to perfection will make me feel put-together (and look the opposite of rushed). Even when I wear them with the most basic top—like a white T-shirt or a button-down —a well-cut pair of tailored trousers conveys fashion expertise. No wonder they’re a staple in street style each and every fashion week.

Single- and double-pleat trousers in neutral tones may look like something off a quiet luxury mood board, but their appeal will outlast the trend. As Bloomingdale’s women's ready-to-wear fashion director Janelle Lloyd says, “Tailored trousers offer a polished approach to dressing with comfort.” Often made from blends of fabrics like cotton, wool, and linen, the best tailored trousers never have a constricting fit, but they always look sharp.

Most trousers' wide-leg silhouettes are also nice and breezy, making them an essential for warmer months. For spring, Lloyd recommends pairing trousers with ballet flats , light cardigans, and gold jewelry; by fall, they’re easily combined with everything from heeled ankle boots to academic loafers and a healthy dose of knitwear.

The right pair is ultimately a wardrobe hero—whether you’re racing through fashion month like me or just commuting to work with your best laptop bag in tow. Ahead, shop the 20 best tailored trousers I trust for an instant outfit enhancement.

What to Look For in Tailored Trousers

Finding the best tailored trousers starts with taking stock of your current wardrobe. If you want to invest in a pair of trousers that you can wear consistently, opt for versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched with a variety of other garments. In this case, neutral shades and single- or double-pleat silhouettes are your best bet.

Next, you’ll want to make sure your trousers are cut from a durable cloth. Fabrics such as cotton, wool, linen, and even satin, are preferable to polyester blends.

Lastly, while comfort is subjective, you'll probably find the most pleasant fit in a pair of high-rise or mid-rise trousers that sit right above your waist. As for construction, trousers featuring a straight-leg or wide-leg shape will provide more room for movement.

The Best Tailored Trousers

Best Everyday Tailored Trousers Staud Luisa Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants $345 at Net-a-Porter Say hello to Staud’s Luisa pleated pants, the quintessential everyday trousers. With a neutral hue and a simple shape, every detail was chosen for easy outfit repeating. For the upcoming spring season, dress these pants up with a breezy button-up and polished mules, or down with a white T-shirt and some cool white sneakers. Colors: Camel, light blue Sizes: 0-16

Best Black Tailored Trousers The Frankie Shop Ripley Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants $220 at Net-a-Porter When I think of the all-time best basics, The Frankie Shop immediately comes to mind. Their stunningly simple pieces, worn by minimalist muses like Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner, are perfect for building an uncomplicated wardrobe. If you’re aiming for a no-frills approach to dressing, invest in their Ripley trousers, a wide-cut pair of black pants that can slot into an outfit formula with ease. Color: Black Sizes: XS-L

Best Long Tailored Trousers Shona Joy Irena High Waisted Tailored Pants $180 at Shona Joy Shona Joy’s long Irena pants are fitting for all sorts of occasions, especially ones with a dress code requiring heels. Whether you're in the office or you’re out for an evening dinner with friends, slipping into a pair of stilettos will let the hem of these tailored pants hover just above the ground. Heels aren’t required to enjoy this high-rise trouser, of course. You can also wear flats or sneakers, allowing the hem to gather around your ankles for a puddling effect. Colors: Ivory, black, cream, beige, peanut butter brown, chalk blue, lavender, cocoa brown, roma red, tree green Sizes: 2-8

Best Tailored Trousers for Petite Sizes J.Crew Petite Sydney Wide-Leg Pant $128 at J.Crew I love wearing tailored trousers, but I can’t stand it when the hem drags across the floor. Standing at around five feet four inches tall, I constantly run into this problem—but I've found a solution in a few select pants designed specifically for petite sizes. I recently came across J.Crew’s wide-leg trousers in navy blue, and I’m set on making them my new go-to pair. In addition to the petite-friendly proportions, these trousers are cut from four-way stretch fabric that's comfortable enough to wear all day. Colors: Navy, graphite gray, black Sizes: 00-12 Customer Review: "Wow these pants are stunning! The cut, material, and quality are great. I love the petite length on me, they hit me a little bit above the ankle. Overall, I'm looking forward to purchasing these in other colors! Highly recommend!"

Best Tailored Trousers for Curvy Sizes Madewell Curvy Harlow Wide-Leg Pants $118 at Madewell Curvy shoppers know the feeling of stepping into a narrow pair of pants and discovering an awkward gap in the waist. Madewell finally designed a trouser that makes this quirk a distant memory. With a contoured waistband and extra room at the hip, the Harlow wide-leg pants were designed to eliminate gaping fabric (and the need for a belt along with it). Colors: Acorn beige, dark forest green, black Sizes: 00-14 Customer Review: "The regular fit Harlow pants are unfortunately too large in the waist for me. I have to throw on a belt each time I wear them. I ordered these hoping they would be my ideal fit and they are! I have a true 'hourglass' shape—a tiny waist with more proportional hips and legs. These hug my waist perfectly, which is extremely rare for me!"

Best Gray Tailored Trousers Loulou Studio High Waisted Tailored Trousers $378 at Farfetch Fashion enthusiasts have become increasingly obsessed with hues of gray. It might have something to do with the fact that gray was spotted on numerous Spring 2024 runways last fall— Prada, Gucci, and Loewe to name a few. Play into this color trend with Loulou’s high-waisted tailored trousers. They’re a sleek pair of pants that will work well across occasions, particularly for corporate dressing. Color: Gray Sizes: XS-M

Best Pinstripe Tailored Trousers Max Mara Benito Relaxed Fit Pinstripe Pants $975 at Nordstrom Let's say your trouser collection has already covered basic neutrals. Which pair comes next? Max Mara's pinstripes are the answer. Not only will they look upscale and a little vintage, but they’ll also feel ultra plush, as they’re crafted with silk and cashmere. Color: Navy blue/ white Sizes: 2-16

Most Unique Tailored Trousers Reformation Stevie Pleated Wide Leg Pants $198 at Reformation Reformation’s Stevie pants put a playful twist on tailored trousers with an exposed waistband resembling a collar. Style these bottoms with a cropped top to flaunt its unique design. Colors: Mushroom green/ white Sizes: 0-12

Best Slim Tailored Trousers Cinq à Sept Brianne Crop Pants $285 at Nordstrom While most tailored trousers are cut with a bit of room, slim-fit pants are also an option. Cinq à Sept’s Brianne pants feature a contoured design that's fitted through the thigh. That said, these trousers still have a sense of structure, with a seam that runs down the front and a slight flare at the ankle. Color: Ivory Sizes: 0-10 Customer Review: "These pants are very chic. The fabric is luxurious and the ankle length is sexy and looks great with ankle strap heels. I ordered a size 4 which is nicely fitted through the body and not too tight in the waist."

Best Flared Tailored Trousers Theory Demitria Wool Flare Pants $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue A flared silhouette can bring more energy to an outfit without overwhelming it. Theory’s Demitria tailored trousers have a nice bell-bottom shape that gives them a bit of character (and a fun sense of movement). Colors: Black, deep navy Sizes: 00-12

Best Linen Tailored Trousers Everlane Linen Way-High Drape Pants $128 at Everlane One glance at Everlane's linen trousers, and I’m already daydreaming about spending summertime weekends by the ocean. During balmy summer days, I know these breathable pants will keep me nice and cool. And for the office, Everlane also carried an editor-approved chino version in the same relaxed, single-pleat cut. Colors: Bone (cream), black, khaki, blue/white Sizes: 00-16

Best Vintage-Inspired Tailored Trousers L’Agence Pilar Wide-Leg Pant $357 at L'Agence Anyone who's drawn toward vintage-esque pieces will fall head over heels for L’Agence’s checked trousers. This pair easily could have been designed in the '70s and discovered like a long-lost grail at a vintage boutique years later. Coordinate yours with earthy brown accessories to really amp up the retro appeal. Colors: Neutral multi, pink, gray, black/printed, black Sizes: 0-16

Best Wool Blend Tailored Trousers & Other Stories Pleated Trousers Visit Site Not every pair of trousers can last in your wardrobe all year round. & Other Stories’ pleated trousers are the exception. They're created with an insulated wool blend, making them a great choice for breezy spring evenings and chilly autumn days alike. Colors: Black, pink, gray Sizes: 0-14

Best Pastel Tailored Trousers Reiss Naomi Wide Leg Pants $169 at Bloomingdale's As someone who mainly dresses in neutrals, I have a hard time dabbling in bright colors. Pastel shades are my happy medium, providing a subtle pop of color without feeling too overwhelming. If you tend to err on the side of neutrals like me, try incorporating Reiss’ Naomi trousers into your wardrobe and let the gorgeous shade of sage green surprise you. Color: Green Sizes: 8-14

Best Two-Toned Tailored Trousers Victoria Beckham Paneled Two-Tone Straight-Leg Pants $255 at Net-a-Porter Victoria Beckham’s tailored trousers were dreamed up as part of the label's Spring ‘23 collection. One year later, they're still thriving at the top of my wish list. The gorgeous two-toned colorway and classic straight leg design all but guaranteed their longevity. Color: Pink Sizes: 4-14

Best Satin Tailored Trousers Rue Sophie Jennie High Waist Wide Leg Satin Pants $178 at Nordstrom Rue Sophie’s us satin pants are an investment-worthy piece, particularly if you value comfort above all. The soft texture and flowy construction will allow you to move around with ease while looking super sophisticated; they're even relaxed enough to wear while traveling. Color: Gray Sizes: XS-L

Best Hybrid Trousers A.L.C. Bryan Wide-Leg Pants $495 at Saks Fifth Avenue These aren’t your ordinary tailored trousers. A.L.C’s Bryan wide-leg pants are a fascinating hybrid that features a typical trouser-like silhouette and specific design elements that are often found on cargos, like large belt loops and side flap pockets. Color: Light buff (cream), evening blue Sizes: 00-14

Best Celebrity-Approved Tailored Trousers Wardrobe.NYC + Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants $800 at Net-a-Porter When Hailey Bieber debuted her capsule collection with Wardobe.NYC in 2022, she introduced a line of versatile essentials that fulfilled every minimalist's dream. If I had to select a favorite piece from the collection, I’d choose these wide leg trousers, which have a flattering voluminous shape and an easy-to-style color palette. Colors: Camel, black Sizes: XS-L

Best Leather Tailored Trousers Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Leather-Blend Pants $350 at Net-a-Porter For an evening out, slip into a pair of leather trousers with some undeniable edge. (At more casual offices, this pair is also work appropriate with an oversize cashmere sweater half-tucked into the waistband.) Since these pants are a bit cropped at the hem, consider wearing a pair of ankle boots or heeled sandals to balance out the look. Color: Black Sizes: 23-32

Most Comfortable Tailored Trousers Alo Yoga Road Trip Trouser $148 at Alo Yoga Travel in style while wearing Alo Yoga’s tailored trousers whenever you’re on the go. They’re made with a cozy cotton blend for comfort, but they also feature a pleated front for a work-appropriate appearance. Colors: Brown, black, navy, midnight green Sizes: 00-14 Customer Review: "I get compliments every time I wear these extremely comfortable trousers. The elastic at the back isn't noticeable or bulky looking and the fabric is really soft and lovely. Highly recommend."

