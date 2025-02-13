It-Girls Braved the New York Fashion Week Cold in These Statement-Making Coat Trends
Fashionable and warm.
As a seasoned Fashion Month attendee, I love the Fall collections because they feature great, easy-to-replicate street-style looks—and this season was no different. Showgoers kept warm by layering in several of the season's biggest coat trends.
Every editor knows the coat is the outfit during the winter months and a sentiment that Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, swears by alongside the many fashion insiders who descended upon New York shows this season. Options ranged from slouchy wrap coats to surprisingly chic puffers to maximalist fur coats perfectly styled with other ‘70s-inspired pieces. Quilted and leather styles were popular outside Sandy Liang and Coach, many perfect for transitioning into early spring temperatures.
Keep scrolling for all your Fashion Week outfit inspiration, and shop my editor-approved finds. Here’s to staying warm and looking great doing it.
Faux Fur Coats
Shaggy, faux-fur coats were far and away the biggest trend on the street this season. Call it the final boss in the resurgence of the boho fashion trend: they were the must-have piece.
Aviator Jackets
Bomber jackets trended all fall, but the shearling-lined aviator style proved its popularity this season. It's the perfect throw-on piece with a relaxed silhouette and cozy details.
Wrap Coats
Speaking of cozy-feeling coats, it doesn't get more comfortable than a traditional wrap coat. Most often made from cashmere or wool, they're popular for their soft silhouettes and endless versatility.
Fringe-Lined Overcoats
If you love the look of a faux-fur jacket but don't want to go all the way, consider a '70s-inspired shearling-lined overcoat. It's a look Taylor Swift has already co-signed, not once but twice.
Elevated Puffers
Puffers got a much-needed upgrade this season. They're necessary for combatting snowy temperatures but don't need to be boring. Look for options that come with corseted details and overly cozy silhouettes.
Animal Printed Jackets
Leopard print has been a major trend for a while now, and the fashion set proved that it will hang around for a few seasons longer. This is probably because the printed coat trend is one of the best ways to spice up an all-black ensemble.
Quilted Coats
Quilted coats are the perfect winter jacket for transitioning into spring. They're warm when worn over chunky knits, but they would also work just as well layered over a tee. Look for sweet details like exaggerated collars or a checkered print to offset the boxier shape.
Cape Coats
Cape coats are a trend that you can shop now and wear in a year. While street stylers opted for them outside of the shows, so did the runways. Think: Calvin Klein's dreamy layers.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
