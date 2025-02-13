It-Girls Braved the New York Fashion Week Cold in These Statement-Making Coat Trends

As a seasoned ﻿ Fashion Month attendee, I love the Fall collections because they feature great, easy-to-replicate street-style looks—and this season was no different. Showgoers kept warm by layering in several of the ﻿ season's biggest coat trends .

Every editor knows the coat is the outfit during the winter months and a sentiment that Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, swears by alongside the many fashion insiders who descended upon New York shows this season . Options ranged from slouchy wrap coats to surprisingly chic puffers to maximalist fur coats perfectly styled with other ‘70s-inspired pieces. Quilted and leather styles were popular outside Sandy Liang and Coach, many perfect for transitioning into early spring temperatures.

Keep scrolling for all your ﻿ Fashion Week outfit ﻿ inspiration, and shop my editor-approved finds. Here’s to staying warm and looking great doing it.

Faux Fur Coats

Lush faux-fur coats were by the far the most popular style at Fashion Week this year. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shaggy, faux-fur coats were far and away the biggest trend on the street this season. Call it the final boss in the resurgence of the boho fashion trend: they were the must-have piece.

Aviator Jackets

Shearling-lined aviator-style jackets are the cold weather answer to the bomber jackets that were popular this fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bomber jackets trended all fall, but the shearling-lined aviator style proved its popularity this season. It's the perfect throw-on piece with a relaxed silhouette and cozy details.

Wrap Coats

Cozy-as-anything wool wrap jackets are a failsafe option. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Speaking of cozy-feeling coats, it doesn't get more comfortable than a traditional wrap coat. Most often made from cashmere or wool, they're popular for their soft silhouettes and endless versatility.

Fringe-Lined Overcoats

Boho is back, so it makes sense that fringe-lined overcoats were everywhere. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you love the look of a faux-fur jacket but don't want to go all the way, consider a '70s-inspired shearling-lined overcoat. It's a look Taylor Swift has already co-signed, not once but twice.

Elevated Puffers

Puffers got the cool-girl treatment this season with new shapes and design details. (Image credit: Launchmerics Spotlight)

Puffers got a much-needed upgrade this season. They're necessary for combatting snowy temperatures but don't need to be boring. Look for options that come with corseted details and overly cozy silhouettes.

Animal Printed Jackets

Leopard acted as a neutral for street stylers at Fashion Week. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leopard print has been a major trend for a while now, and the fashion set proved that it will hang around for a few seasons longer. This is probably because the printed coat trend is one of the best ways to spice up an all-black ensemble.

Quilted Coats

Sweet-feeling quilted coats are perfect for transitioning into spring weather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quilted coats are the perfect winter jacket for transitioning into spring. They're warm when worn over chunky knits, but they would also work just as well layered over a tee. Look for sweet details like exaggerated collars or a checkered print to offset the boxier shape.

Cape Coats

Cape-style jackets offered protection from the cold and the wind at Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cape coats are a trend that you can shop now and wear in a year. While street stylers opted for them outside of the shows, so did the runways. Think: Calvin Klein's dreamy layers.