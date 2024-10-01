Coach's Curve Zip Bag Lets Us All Accessorize Like Olivia Rodrigo
It looks just like her favorite, with a few updates.
A few months ago, I spotted Olivia Rodrigo carrying a vintage Coach Ergo bag in New York City. One paparazzi photo was all I needed to add it to my wishlist: It perfectly coordinated with the flowers on her easy midi dress and matched the cool-girl energy of her trendy moto boots. But the hours I spent searching for the same bag online were to no avail—until I saw that Coach released a new, very similar version in its latest collection. I’m calling it now: The Coach Curve Zip is going to become one of fall’s trendiest bags.
It's no coincidence that the Curve Zip looks a lot like Rodrigo’s Ergo. It's based off of an archival design called The Zip Bag, which was included in Coach's original Ergo collection that came out—and rose to cult fame—back in 1997. With its soft silhouette and long, slouchy handle, the 2024 version comes in five colors, including Rodrigo’s preferred red shade and a rich chocolate brown, tapping into one of fall's most in-demand hues.
I'm not alone in loving the Curve Zip. A quick search online proves that legions of longtime Coach fans are equally eager to get their hands on one. TikToks featuring the style are in the hundreds; each one has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.
When WilldernessTyler, a vintage Coach expert whose videos refurbishing archival silhouettes frequently go viral, shared the Curve Zip bag's launch, the comments section had a lot to say. “Coach bringing back their older styles and still keeping it relatively affordable is why I started purchasing from them again," gushed one user. “I love this vintage resurgence!” chimed in another.
@willdernesstyler ♬ original sound - Will
Coach has been on a run of hit bags over the last few years, so the sudden buzz around the Curve Zip shouldn't be surprising—this is just the latest one to pop. Bella Hadid, for one, can't stop wearing the brand-new Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in the largest style, and smaller versions have been co-signed by members of team Marie Claire, including editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike. This all comes after the structured, square, and sometimes-puffy Tabby Bag cemented itself as a go-to shoulder bag pick amongst several fashion insiders.
Considering that the Curve Zip has a timeless shape and is priced at nearly a third of the Brooklyn, it's primed to become the go-to option for fashion girls everywhere. Olivia Rodrigo was just the start.
