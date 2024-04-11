Olivia Rodrigo might be a member of Gen-Z, but she’s long had an affinity for vintage clothing. Her love for clothes designed before she was born spans back to her Sour era, when she was often seen wearing punky, 1990s Betsey Johnson dresses both on stage and off. Now that she’s in her Guts phase, Rodrigo is opting for a new, more subdued take on vintage fashion. Case in point: Her latest outfit swapped frilly, retro minis for a sleek slip dress and a Coach Ergo shoulder bag.
The “Vampire” singer left rehearsals earlier this week in New York City, where she recently wrapped up four sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, wearing a white slip dress covered in mini orange flowers. She accessorized with chunky brown Frye boots and a bright red Coach Ergo bag. The New York-based brand released the Ergo in the ‘90s, making it a decade older than the singer (Rodrigo, for reference, was born in 2003).
Rodrigo isn’t the only Gen-Zer currently obsessing over Coach bags, though. They have gotten the TikTok viral treatment over the last year, with a gaggle of shoppers hailing Coach as one of the bag brands of the year in their new (and vintage!) review videos. Several high-profile restoration accounts have also popped up on the platform, racking up thousands of views with their tips for sourcing Coach bags at local thrift stores and making vintage styles look fresh out of the box.
@willdernesstyler ♬ Take on Me - a-ha
The Ergo is such a cult favorite that it was re-issued under Coach's circular and sustainable line, Coachtopia, back in 2023. Recent iterations are adorned with bows at the straps—naturally an instant hit with the coquette crew. Made from at least 50 percent recycled leather, the newer iterations also have a rounder silhouette with a shorter strap, compared to Rodrigo's pick.
@kylekerch ♬ original sound - Kyle Elizabeth
@jordanmaarie ♬ original sound - Jordan
However, the Ergo is just the latest in a range of Coach styles picking up online fashion buzz. The Tabby, a smaller, more structured shoulder bag with a large C-logo clasp on the front, was the first silhouette to go viral a few years ago. (The brand even released it in a puffed-up variation after the original ones sold out.) The cherry red version Rodrigo carried in New York is one of the most popular vintage styles on the TikTok app, proving that the singer probably gets her style inspiration just like the rest of us—from the internet.
While you can’t currently shop Rodrigo’s exact pick, keep scrolling for options inspired by her vintage find.
Ergo
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen.
-
Prince William Steps Out at a Pub in Norfolk with Someone We, Quite Frankly, Weren’t Expecting
The Prince of Wales and his family remain in Norfolk at their country home, Anmer Hall, while the kids are on Easter break from school.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Why Are Celebs Wearing Two Belts at Once?
Bella Hadid and the street style crowd keep double-belting—which means the twice-as-nice trend is about to hit the mainstream.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zendaya's Press Looks Go From Tough Tennis Coach to Girl Next Door
The actress wore flirty stripes and blonde bangs.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Votes for the Adidas Samba as Her Favorite It-Sneaker
She just replaced her favorite combat boots.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Subversive Spring Outfit Comes in (Almost) 50 Shades of Gray
Forget florals and pastels—she's sticking to a punk agenda.
By India Roby Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Vintage Dress for the 2024 Grammys Was First Worn by a Fashion Legend
She's sweet, not 'Sour,' in Linda Evangelista's Versace look.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo is a Reformation Girlie, Too!
Pop stars—they're just like us.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Confirms the Y2K Style Revival Is Still Going Strong
The pop star isn't letting the early-aughts fizzle out just yet.
By Maria Santa Poggi Published