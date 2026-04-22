J.Crew’s New Spring Collection Has Your Vacation Packing List on Lock
25 pieces that are begging to be worn somewhere warm.
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I have a few trips coming up on my calendar, so I'm itching for some fun new pieces. But in the past, I've ended up with vacation-ready pieces that don't make sense for any other time in my life. That's why I'm in love with J.Crew's new spring collection: It's full of pieces that work as well by the beach as they do in front of your computer at the office.
The new drop effortlessly ties J.Crew's all-American energy to a series of refreshingly sweet prints and patterns. Never one to lose out on the It Girl factor, though, it fashions those prints on edgier silhouettes. The linen pants are low-slung. The floral cardigans are designed to sit right on your hip bone. Even the white jeans, a hallmark of any chic woman's warm-weather wardrobe, come in an on-trend straight-leg fit. Even the new swimwear has been punched up for the new season with shades of poppy red.
The clothing is accompanied by a selection of weather-worn accessories, including a pair of brightly hued, two-tone flip-flops (designed in partnership with the sandal brand Tkees) and woven bag silhouettes that would look perfect nestled in the sand. A silky, printed bandana is also included, offering the trendiest way to break up an all-white outfit.Article continues below
Ahead, I rounded up 25 pieces to shop now and wear for the rest of the season. It's a capsule wardrobe that feels timeless.
Imagine how chic this striped cashmere sweater would be worn over your shoulders.
I love a denim alternative in the warmer months, and this cool blue pair is on my list.
My mom has great taste—when she told me that this was the only piece she wanted from the collection, I knew I needed it.
I love this bright red bikini. The matching bottoms are a must-buy.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.