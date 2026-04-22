I have a few trips coming up on my calendar, so I'm itching for some fun new pieces. But in the past, I've ended up with vacation-ready pieces that don't make sense for any other time in my life. That's why I'm in love with J.Crew's new spring collection: It's full of pieces that work as well by the beach as they do in front of your computer at the office.

The new drop effortlessly ties J.﻿Crew's all-American energy to a series of refreshingly sweet prints and patterns. Never one to lose out on the It Girl factor, though, it fashions those prints on edgier silhouettes. The linen pants are low-slung. The floral cardigans are designed to sit right on your hip bone. Even the white jeans, a hallmark of any chic woman's warm-weather wardrobe, come in an on-trend straight-leg fit. Even the new swimwear has been punched up for the new season with shades of poppy red.

The clothing is accompanied by a selection of weather-worn accessories, including a pair of brightly hued, two-tone flip-flops (designed in partnership with the sandal brand Tkees) and woven bag silhouettes that would look perfect nestled in the sand. A silky, printed bandana is also included, offering the trendiest way to break up an all-white outfit.

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Ahead, I rounded up 25 pieces to shop now and wear for the rest of the season. It's a capsule wardrobe that feels timeless.