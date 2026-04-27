Even if I wanted to pick up where The Row Dune Sandals left off last summer, I'd have to start flip-flop shopping at square one. I'm entering summer 2026 with a fresh sandal trend in tow: kitten-heel mules, much like the Loewe pair Gwyneth Paltrow styled last weekend.

The Goop founder walked into a friend's baby shower wearing late-spring staples like an oversize cardigan and straight-leg jeans. But a rising It-shoe made her separates perfect for an early-summer evening. Paltrow debuted a raffia mule from former Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson's annual summer capsule collection with Paula's Ibiza.

The Spring 2025 Pebble Soft Slide featured chocolate brown, raffia-woven uppers in lieu of V-shaped straps. Monogrammed, yellow-gold pendants atop the balls of her feet made each metallic vamp shine even more. Then, the raffia stretched as far back as traditional flip-flops. That way, they wouldn't slip off of Paltrow's soles mid-baby shower.

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Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at her friend's baby shower in jeans and the kitten-heel mules trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, two-inch heels established the $1,150 model as a serious spring It-shoe contender. Flat flip-flops aren't spotted nearly as often as heeled renditions this season, thanks to It girls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. However, unlike Jenner and Bieber's three-inch The Row Sacha Sandals, Paltrow could probably last an entire summer day in Loewe's Pebble Slides.

Plus, they'd look just as chic beneath a swimsuit and beach cover-up as they did the Oscar winner's belted, zip-up sweater and cigarette jeans. And no garnish manifests warmer weather quite like raffia—a fact Zoë Kravitz's matching The Row beach bag proved in early June 2025.

Few VIPs have revived raffia for 2026 yet, but mules have click-clacked from red carpets to recent press tours and even Coachella. This month alone, Bieber grabbed dinner in leather The Row slides; Elle Fanning wore the polo shirt trend with peep-toe Jimmy Choos; Dakota Johnson graced the TIME100 Gala in Valentino stilettos; and Charlize Theron ended her Apex press tour in Givenchy's ribbon-topped mules.

The silhouette is so popular, it resurfaced as the doll heels trend seen on Chloé, Dior, and Givenchy's spring runways. Keep an eye out for more Barbie-worthy raffia mules in the coming weeks.

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TOPICS Gwyneth Paltrow