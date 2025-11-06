A Classic White T-Shirt Is Jennifer Lawrence's Surprisingly Elegant Swap for a Going-Out Top
This former basic actually comes with runway credentials.
Reason 258 why Jennifer Lawrence must start a Substack newsletter: I need to know the brands behind her white T-shirts. The basic reached calling-card status in Lawrence's regular rotation long ago, but each rendition becomes trickier to ID. Her November 5 select, however, wasn't your average white tee—it debuted on a Spring 2026 runway.
Before an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lawrence turned her studio entrance into an unofficial step-and-repeat. To the untrained eye, she styled an oversize white T-shirt with a black mini skirt. But stylist Jamie Mizrahi actually sourced Look 6 from Lii, an up-and-coming New York-based brand.
This updated twist on a basic white T-shirt featured oversize sleeves and a mock-neck collar. The slouchy, longline hem stretched below Lawrence's hips, covering her black mini skirt's waistband. The bottom half of her set featured a panel of fabric jutting out from her left hip, like an extra-extra large pocket.
This seemingly simple set let Lawrence take creative liberties in the accessory department. First, she traded the Lii runway's pointy pumps for Givenchy's Boudoir Leather (Mules. You may recognize their bow-adorned uppers from the Spring 2026 line, a.k.a. creative director Sarah Burton's second show for Givenchy.)
Lawrence paired them with ankle bracelets, a circa-summer 2025 trend she's reviving this winter. Silver anklets—plus blink-and-you'll-miss-it toe rings—matched her onyx-encrusted earrings from Sophie Buhai. (That's the same L.A. jeweler behind her beloved cord necklaces.) Oval-shaped sunglasses finished her pre-Fallon outfit.
The Lii label may be just two years old, but the founder is collecting fashion girl fans left and right. Greta Lee, for one, styled two Lii looks last month. First, she tried on Spring 2026's sheer slip dress seen in Look 28. She layered black lingerie underneath its turquoise organza fabric for The Graham Norton Show.
That same day, on Oct. 2, Lee attended a Tron: Ares event in Lawrence's exact T-shirt and skirt. The only difference? The actor tucked the shirt's hem into the mini, alongside black tights and patent pumps.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lii's first NYFW presentation introduced tastemakers to the designer's upscale take on classic white T-shirts (among other reworked basics). But if you're just meeting the label now, you've got to admit: Jennifer Lawrence's top made quite a first impression.
Shop White T-Shirts Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.