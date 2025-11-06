Reason 258 why Jennifer Lawrence must start a Substack newsletter: I need to know the brands behind her white T-shirts. The basic reached calling-card status in Lawrence's regular rotation long ago, but each rendition becomes trickier to ID. Her November 5 select, however, wasn't your average white tee—it debuted on a Spring 2026 runway.

Before an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lawrence turned her studio entrance into an unofficial step-and-repeat. To the untrained eye, she styled an oversize white T-shirt with a black mini skirt. But stylist Jamie Mizrahi actually sourced Look 6 from Lii, an up-and-coming New York-based brand.

This updated twist on a basic white T-shirt featured oversize sleeves and a mock-neck collar. The slouchy, longline hem stretched below Lawrence's hips, covering her black mini skirt's waistband. The bottom half of her set featured a panel of fabric jutting out from her left hip, like an extra-extra large pocket.

Jennifer Lawrence put Lii on fashion girls' radar with an elevated T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This seemingly simple set let Lawrence take creative liberties in the accessory department. First, she traded the Lii runway's pointy pumps for Givenchy's Boudoir Leather (Mules. You may recognize their bow-adorned uppers from the Spring 2026 line, a.k.a. creative director Sarah Burton's second show for Givenchy.)

Lawrence paired them with ankle bracelets, a circa-summer 2025 trend she's reviving this winter. Silver anklets—plus blink-and-you'll-miss-it toe rings—matched her onyx-encrusted earrings from Sophie Buhai. (That's the same L.A. jeweler behind her beloved cord necklaces.) Oval-shaped sunglasses finished her pre-Fallon outfit.

A model wore Jennifer Lawrence's elevated T-shirt look on the Lii Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Lii label may be just two years old, but the founder is collecting fashion girl fans left and right. Greta Lee, for one, styled two Lii looks last month. First, she tried on Spring 2026's sheer slip dress seen in Look 28. She layered black lingerie underneath its turquoise organza fabric for The Graham Norton Show.

That same day, on Oct. 2, Lee attended a Tron: Ares event in Lawrence's exact T-shirt and skirt. The only difference? The actor tucked the shirt's hem into the mini, alongside black tights and patent pumps.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last month, Greta Lee styled J.Law's two-piece first. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lii's first NYFW presentation introduced tastemakers to the designer's upscale take on classic white T-shirts (among other reworked basics). But if you're just meeting the label now, you've got to admit: Jennifer Lawrence's top made quite a first impression.

Shop White T-Shirts Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence