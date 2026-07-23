Watch Out, Runners—It Girls Are Styling Summer 2026's Track Shorts Trend Like Champions

The track shorts trend is running laps around this season's biggest sports styles. Earlier this summer, when windbreakers, rugby shirts, and leggings passed the baton to thigh-sweeping bottoms, track shorts took the lead in the race to becoming a celebrity staple.

What was once an elasticized waistband essential in a runner's gym bag became the winning silhouette on Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Ann Demeulemeester, Lacoste, No. 21, Onitsuka Tiger, and more warmed up the track shorts trend before it went to the championship round: the celebrity street style circuit.

The track shorts trend on Spring/Summer 2026 runways from Fendi, No. 21, Lacoste, and Onitsuka Tiger. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Each designer brave enough to try track shorts demonstrated their rare ability to shape-shift from one aesthetic to another. Sure, the moisture-wicking silhouette was designed for marathons, relays, and 100-meter sprints, but it looked boho-chic during Fendi's show, preppy under Onitsuka Tiger's direction, and even Western next to No. 21's flannel shirt.

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Fashion girls took note of its versatility immediately. Iris Law wore black basketball-length bottoms with a girly cardigan and a Coach Tabby Bag; Zendaya's Christian Louboutin pumps pushed track shorts outside their sporty comfort zone; and a triple-striped Adidas style matched the "I look this cool without even trying" energy of Zoë Kravitz's high-vamp ballet flats.

If you haven't already joined Team Track Shorts, be sure to sign up before 90-degree days become the norm in August. (The shorts helped Lola Tung and Kravitz beat heatwaves in New York City and London.) Ahead, see how celebrities are styling the trend without breaking a sweat (or joining a track team).

Iris Law's Track Shorts Outfit

Only Iris Law could make track shorts look this elegant. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On paper, a peony pink cardigan, freaky open-toe wedges, and a Coach Tabby Bag might sound like a smorgasbord of styles. But black track shorts with white stripes tied Iris Law's look together. Here, they shared the same "goes with everything" power as black trousers.

Zendaya's Track Shorts Outfit

Zendaya snatched these satin track shorts right off Louis Vuitton's runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya couldn't wait to test the track shorts trend. Right after Louis Vuitton's Fall 2026 show debuted a shiny lemon yellow pair, the brand ambassador elevated them with a black bomber jacket and sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos. Diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. upgraded the otherwise sporty outfit to five-figure status.

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Diane Kruger's Track Shorts Outfit

Diane Kruger proved women in their 50s love track shorts, too. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Pairing track shorts with zebra-print kitten heels isn't a minimalist move in the slightest. Somehow, the unlikely duo felt effortless on Diane Kruger. The actress's oversized button-down and crossbody bucket bag toned the look down.

Olivia Wilde's Track Shorts Outfit

Olivia Wilde looked track meet-ready in a tomato-red take on the trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Picture a college athlete who's going on a date post-practice. In early June, Olivia Wilde fashion-ified that exact prompt in a baggy pinstripe button-down, a butter yellow baseball cap, socks-with-loafers, and tomato-red track shorts. It's the ultimate off-duty uniform, especially for fans of the borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic.

Lola Tung's Track Shorts Outfit

Lola Tung went to the 2026 World Cup in Adidas track shorts. (Image credit: @lolatung)

There's no better place to test this shorts trend than at the 2026 World Cup. Lola Tung blended in with the soccer stars in a black tank top, cropped Adidas bottoms, and white Stan Smith sneakers. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor honored the stadium bag policy with an east-west Longchamp Le Pliage tote. Talk about a perfect pair: Le Pliages have been elevating athleisure looks for decades.

Zoë Kravitz's Track Shorts Outfit

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles share an affinity for date-night track shorts. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It'd be a severe understatement to say