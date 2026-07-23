This month, a Bermuda shorts trend tornado whipped through my closet, clearing out all the five-inch or higher hemlines. Just when I thought I had enough knee-length options, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Teyana Taylor, and Alexa Chung widened the trend's horizons. On July 22, Chung made it clear that my collection isn't complete without army green Bermuda shorts—and a peep-toe shoe trend to elevate their safari-ready feel.

Bermudas were made for summer days in the city. While in New York, the model proved this by tucking an olive green button-down into wide-leg shorts with ever-so-slightly distressed hems. To make the monochrome set pop, Chung chose all-black accessories including shield-like sunglasses, a single-strap shoulder bag, a studded belt, and the heels on every It girl's summer shoe rack.

Alexa Chung turned heads in NYC, thanks to her utilitarian take on the Bermuda shorts trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With Bermuda shorts this utilitarian, you might've expected to see combat boots, chunky sneakers, or at least flats a few feet south of the hems. Instead, Chung found the chicest way to style the casual summer staple by pairing it with a hybrid of summer's leading shoe trends: heeled flip-flops and peep-toe pumps.

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With a bow and curved heel, the black leather Sandy Liang Thong Mules combine the elegance of peep-toe pumps with the support of Hailey Bieber's beloved flip-flops. (While not immediately visible, there are leather bands that descend from the vamps and separate the toes.)

This isn't the first time Chung pulled off an opposites-attract summer outfit starring Bermudas. In late May, double-strap sandals dressed up her cool-girl camisole-and-big-shorts combination.

Perhaps Chung took note of Spring 2026 fashion shows for color trend inspiration before shopping for Bermuda shorts: Saint Laurent, Valentino, Alaïa, and more debuted similar shades of freaky green.

Earlier this summer, Chung enjoyed her Euro summer vacation in Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: @alexachung)

Earlier this year, celebrities like Margot Robbie primarily styled Bermuda shorts with ballet flat trends. Now, Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Moore, Minka Kelly, and more are making the case for dressing up the silhouette with heels. Back to the Bermuda shorts styling drawing board I go.

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Shop the Bermuda Shorts Trend Inspired by Alexa Chung