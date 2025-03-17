32 Show-Stopping Couture Wedding Dresses
From Vera Wang to Dior and Chanel.
When high fashion meets occasion, the results can be spectacular. Wedding dress couture is a shining example: exquisite and one-of-a-kind, houses from Yves Saint Laurent to Chanel and Dior have designed breathtaking bridal-inspired couture.
There are no "rules" when it comes to wedding gowns, but they're most often white, with clean silhouettes and details or flourishes befitting the occasion. Ahead, the most gorgeous wedding dresses to ever grace the runway.
Nina Ricci, Paris, 1989
Nina Ricci is known for elegance and femininity. This vintage wedding style is no exception; the veil is long and beautiful, and the sheer sleeves echo that theme in the dress itself. The whole thing looks ethereal, with the floral pattern on the body adding dimension.
Givenchy, Paris, 1990
Look at the drama. I could easily see a royal wearing this down the aisle! Givenchy's sharp silhouettes and clean lines lends itself well to wedding dress design. Fun fact: the cape is detachable, according to the original caption, which feels appropriate for a reception.
Vera Wang, New York, 2007
When you think "designer wedding gown," Vera Wang probably springs to mind immediately. This is from 2007, and it's deceptively simple. The empire waist is flattering, and that tiny silver detail at the right shoulder is a nice grace note. The ruffle at the neckline echoes the gorgeous train in the back.
Chanel, New York, 1992
Designers of the '90s gave wedding dresses a new couture spin. Claudia Schiffer looks delighted to be walking in this bulbous Chanel gown. The shape is so cool and counterintuitive; it feels like an oversized '80s aesthetic that's been modernized for a new decade.
Nikolay Krasnikov, Russia, 2013
This, from Russia Fall/Winter 2013/2014, is cool and architectural. The layers of draped fabric create a very full, dimensional, almost casual experience. And let's not underestimate that gorgeous, layered choker necklace on top, which is adding back needed structure.
Hakan Akkaya x Cinderella Bridal Capsule Collection, Istanbul, 2021
Wouldn't this be the coolest courthouse dress of all time?? Obviously, making the train an extension of the sleeves is amazing, since you can throw your arms back like this and let it trail out behind you. If you're using this as a practical dress, maybe remove the long pieces for the reception.
Franck Sorbier, New York, 2005
There was a moment in the '00s where feathered dresses were all the rage. The pink Versace that Penelope Cruz wore to the 2007 Oscars comes to mind, for example. This feels spiritually similar, although I might like the gathered fabric on the skirt a bit better.
Hanae Mori, Paris, 2000
It's vintage-inspired, it's over-the-top, it's voluminous! I kind of love it. This Y2K design is clearly taking inspiration from the '80s, but the asymmetry of the tulle feels a little unexpected. My favorite part is undoubtedly the enormous rose in the model's hair.
Ralph & Russo, Paris, 2019
Ralph & Russo balanced tradition and modernity extremely well. So much of this is deeply feminine: the floral details, the shape of the bodice, the rose crown in the hair. But there's also a touch of fun in the puffy blooms on the skirt and the messy hairdo.
Elie Saab, Paris, 2022
For the iconoclast bride! Elie Saab designs are elaborate but also a touch edgy—like making this gown sheer from the hips down, for example. But even with all that sheer material, it still looks refined and chic. It might not be for everyone, but if you're into it, you're really into it.
Elie Saab, New York, 2005
This, from the 2005-2006 collection, demonstrates how Elie Saab has been playing with shape and materiality for a long time. The sheen of the dress is gorgeous, but it's elevated by the strategic ruching at the bodice. That bubble hem is magnificent.
Carolyne Roehm, New York, 1989
Carolyne Roehm's bridal was capital-c Classy. This photo was taken in 1988, but the sleek, fitted shape is perfect for any decade. The chunky jewelry and pointed-toe heels give this more personality and help the dress feel more grounded. Someone wear this at their wedding!
Carolina Herrera, New York, 2011
While color isn't always a hallmark of wedding style, it can be a useful dramatic tool. Carolina Herrera's designs are often very ladylike, which is why a stark black—even when it's deployed as softly as it is here—is a gorgeous contrast. It's a smart move to match the flowers and shoes.
Chanel, Paris, 2021
That's Margaret Qualley under the veil! The shape of the dress is so classic and feels drawn from various style icons (I could see Jackie Kennedy or Meghan Markle in this). But my favorite part is the veil itself, which feels quite authentic for Chanel.
Ziad Nakad, Paris, 2019
I mean...she's so regal, she has a crown! Ziad Nakad's designs are exquisite and dramatic in equal measure, and this is exactly par for the course. It would be difficult to get a wedding gown that's bigger or more intricate than this. Which royal wants to wear it?
Bob Mackie, New York, 1997
Designer Bob Mackie really understood the power of drama. The average bride might not want to wear a cone hat on their special day, but it literally and figuratively elevates the look. I also love the subtle zig-zag design in the bodice as well as the mockneck on top.
Zuhair Murad, Paris, 2022
Zuhair Murad is elegant but also deeply glamorous. This gown has both in spades; the beading is intricate and geometric in an amazing way. I love the modern touch on top (off the shoulder with sheer tulle over the gown), but otherwise this is a stunning classic design.
Yves Saint Laurent, Paris, 1999
This is a gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo (Pierre Berge, on the left, was a co-founder of the Yves Saint Laurent Couture House). Model-actor Laetitia Casta is modeling an absolute gorgeous dress; the floral lace and flower crown are extremely romantic.
Monique Lhullier, New York, 2007
Monique Lhullier's designs are ethereal and almost dreamlike. The floral beads on the skirt are already perfectly delicate, but that top peplum tier adds another dimension to a simple design. It's a smart move to place some beads at the shoulders and on the sides.
Tsai Meiyue, China, 2011
Tsai Meiyue is a top Chinese bridal designer, if you're unfamiliar. This is, essentially, a walking work of art. I love all of it, but particularly that the headpiece looks like a crown. The gold corset looks like feminized armor, and the lace cutouts in the skirt are so precise.
Badgley Mischka, New York, 2007
When you ask people to describe a wedding gown, they usually think of details and drama. But this Badgley Mischka proves that simplicity can be its own design feature. This is 2007, but you wouldn't necessarily know that—the streamlined shape could work in any decade.
Reem Acra, New York, 2017
(Insert "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking" joke here!) Reem Acra is always extremely intricate and detailed. But it's rare to see actual flowers on a wedding dress, in this case blooming out of the side. I honestly love it—it adds a touch of whimsy.
Dior, Paris, 2022
Simple is beautiful! Dior is often notable for its tailoring and fabric, so this wedding gown is in keeping with that focus. I love that the fabric is heavy and luxurious and thus doesn't need any further adornment—yet the beading at the top is a nice grace note.
Oscar de la Renta, New York, 2015
Oscar de la Renta can be both feminine and lavish—and this is both. This tiered shape is exceptional; the design is expert, and it looks more elegant than cutesy. I also love the beaded, bowed straps in the corset, which add some nice visual interest.
Saint Laurent, Paris, 1996
First off: I love that black hat. More wedding gown hats, please! Secondly, I love the slight irreverence of the styling, with the dark nail polish and lips echoing the darkness of the hat. The gown itself is simple and very '90s, but not in a dated way.
Chanel, Paris, 2014
From the front, you can only see the gown's golden brooch and buttons. But from the side, you're treated to the full glory of that golden train. Chanel designers know how to emphasize the details, and this feels quite innovative for a bridal design.
Pronovias, Barcelona, 2020
Pronovias is often quite elegant and sophisticated. As such, this gown is visually interesting through material and shape instead of intricacy. I particularly love that asymmetric neckline at the top. The flowing train in the back is a really nice touch.
Claire Pettibone, New York, 2007
Claire Pettibone is feminine and often vintage-inspired. It's honestly impressive how this dress manages to be delicate without being twee or on the nose. I love that the embroidery is colorful but not overwhelmingly so. Bonus points for the red lipstick!
Pierre Cardin, Paris, 1977
Proof that wedding designers have been innovating for decades! Pierre Cardin stands with a model showing off one of his 1977 creations. Minus the top ruffles, this actually has a quite modern shape. My favorite part is the random sprigs of flowers, though.
Monique Lhullier, New York, 2007
The shape of this gown is so cool. It almost looks as though it's been tied at the side; the effect is almost casual, as if the bride DIYed her own dress bustle. In actual fact, the shaping is extremely thoughtful, and the asymmetry is extremely chic.
Elie Saab, Paris, 2022
Now this is a gown. Some of the dresses in this collection were a bit sheer, and this dress has a touch of that in the skirt. But the standout here, obviously, is the beading. To complement the champagne-colored fabric, the sequins range from silver all the way to pink.
Vera Wang, New York, 1999
Nothing beats a classic! This shows off exactly why Vera Wang has been synonymous with bridal for a very long time. This is the right balance between fitted and voluminous, delicate and robust, soft and structured. It's undoubtedly a gown for all ages!
