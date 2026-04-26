Dua Lipa's Rare Nike Sneakers Pair Perfectly With Her Hailey Bieber-Approved Chanel Flap Bag
Even Jacob Elordi's a fan of the singer's sold-out footwear.
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Dua Lipa seemingly owns an extensive collection of sneakers, including her beloved Puma Speedcats in a multitude of different colors. Late last year, the superstar debuted her rare Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers, twinning with Jacob Elordi in the process. Lipa's enviable sneakers have returned for 2026, with the singer's endorsement likely to send resale values soaring.
In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 25, the "Levitating" singer revealed a number of recent outfits, one of which included the sold-out Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers. Lipa accessorized the in-demand footwear with a Palace x Schott NYC Spring 2026 Sweatshirt, a Chrome Hearts Stearling Western Belt, and a Hailey Bieber-approved purse—Chanel's 2026 Maxi Flap Bag, which retails for $8,500.
Additional accessories included a pair of Gucci Gg2170S 0-003 Sunglasses, two Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Rings, a $7,300 Bvlgari B.zero1 Ring, and a $23,200 Bvlgari Serpenti Two-Coil 18 Kt Rose Gold Ring.Article continues below
In the same Instagram post, Lipa could also be seen wearing Burberry's Seafoam Green Cotton Canvas Fitzrovia Trench Coat, which retails for $3,150.
Regardless of if she's wearing sold-out sneakers or celeb-beloved trench coat styles, Dua Lipa always delivers fashion inspiration for the season. Of course, whether or not Lipa's outfits are still available to shop or completely sold out is another matter.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.