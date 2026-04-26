Dua Lipa seemingly owns an extensive collection of sneakers, including her beloved Puma Speedcats in a multitude of different colors. Late last year, the superstar debuted her rare Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers, twinning with Jacob Elordi in the process. Lipa's enviable sneakers have returned for 2026, with the singer's endorsement likely to send resale values soaring.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 25, the "Levitating" singer revealed a number of recent outfits, one of which included the sold-out Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneakers. Lipa accessorized the in-demand footwear with a Palace x Schott NYC Spring 2026 Sweatshirt, a Chrome Hearts Stearling Western Belt, and a Hailey Bieber-approved purse—Chanel's 2026 Maxi Flap Bag, which retails for $8,500.

Dua Lipa wearing her Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe sneakers. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Additional accessories included a pair of Gucci Gg2170S 0-003 Sunglasses, two Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Rings, a $7,300 Bvlgari B.zero1 Ring, and a $23,200 Bvlgari Serpenti Two-Coil 18 Kt Rose Gold Ring.

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In the same Instagram post, Lipa could also be seen wearing Burberry's Seafoam Green Cotton Canvas Fitzrovia Trench Coat, which retails for $3,150.

Dua Lipa posing in Burberry's Seafoam Green Fitzrovia Trench Coat. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Burberry Long Lightweight Cotton Fitzrovia Trench Coat in Seafoam Green $3,150 at Burberry Global

Regardless of if she's wearing sold-out sneakers or celeb-beloved trench coat styles, Dua Lipa always delivers fashion inspiration for the season. Of course, whether or not Lipa's outfits are still available to shop or completely sold out is another matter.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Dua Lipa