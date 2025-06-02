If Dakota Johnson gave fashion enthusiasts a sneak peek at her closet, they'd be greeted by miles of stylish retro sneakers. She constantly rotates between the Adidas Sambas, Nike Daybreaks, and even Converse All-Stars, all of which feature a flat side profile. However, the sneakerhead's collection is now taking a chunky turn.

On June 2, less than 24 hours after grabbing dinner with Jennifer Lawrence, Johnson was snapped post-SoulCycle class in New York. The Materialists actor sported her take on a black workout set. Up top, she chose a pullover sweatshirt from Cinema L'Amour, a Montreal movie theatre that only presents adult films; to finish, she added what looked like complementary Lululemon Align leggings. Then, instead of her tried-and-true Adidas Sambas, she chose a pumped-up pair: Nike's V2K Run Sneakers. Inspired by early 2000s athleisure, the all-black style include extra-cushioned toes and heels.

Dakota Johnson swaps her usual Adidas Sambas sneakers for the chunkier V2K pair from Nike. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The heightened shoe marks a bold detour from Johnson's sleek Sambas, which she owns in a variety of colors. Even though the Nike shoes are a relatively new purchase (she debuted them in early April), they're already one of her everyday staples.

On April 16, she first wore the Nike V2Ks after a workout in Malibu, California—just a few minutes away from her house. Johnson looked workout-ready in the same Lululemon leggings, a cropped sweatshirt, and a New York City Ballet baseball cap. Perhaps she shopped them on Jennifer Lawrence's recommendation: her close friend and fellow actress owns the exact same pair (and styles it similarly).

Dakota Johnson debuts her new signature sneaker: the Nike V2Ks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The best part about Johnson's new sneakers? They're available in over 15 colors, including white, tan, bronze, red, orange, and blue. Maybe one day, her Nike V2K collection will be just as impressive as her Adidas Sambas assemblage.