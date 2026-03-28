Dakota Johnson Upgrades Her Workout Staples With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Nike V2K Sneakers and Cartier Jewels
It girls are still obsessed with the $125 footwear in 2026.
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Dakota Johnson is known for many things, including her impressive collection of sneakers. Regularly photographed leaving workout sessions, the Materialists star has been spotted wearing everything from Adidas Samba OGs to chunky "dadcore" sneakers. But when it comes to Johnson's most-worn sneaker styles, Nike's V2Ks continue to secure the coveted role.
Having made it clear she's still attached to her Nike V2Ks—which she owns in multiple shades—in 2026, Johnson was photographed on March 27 leaving a class wearing the celeb-beloved footwear. Jennifer Lawrence is another known fan of the V2K style, and Kaia Gerber also owns a pair of the affordable sneakers.
For this particular outing, Johnson opted for Nike V2Ks in the Summit White/Metallic Silver shade, which retail for $125.Article continues below
Along with her metallic sneakers, the Madame Web star wore a bright red Lululemon Wunder Train Strappy Racer Bra with a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The actress accessorized her outfit with Adidas Originals Trefoil Crew Socks and L.G.R Marrakech Sunglasses in a blue gradient.
Johnson elevated her workout style even further with a $1,070 Cartier Love Single Hoop Earring and Yvonne Léon's Paire De Créoles Diamantées PM or Jaune Earrings.
As usual, the actress's workout clothing has provided fans with a ton of inspiration for upgrading their own closets.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.