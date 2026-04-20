Dakota Johnson is officially in Rome, ready to start shooting the fable-to-film adaptation of Three Incestuous Sisters. On April 18, with her first day on set fast approaching, Johnson and co-star Jessie Buckley played tourist while they still could. Johnson's slip dress and ballet flats outfit looked so divine, it would've shined on any silver screen. Selfishly, fashion girls like myself are grateful it got an early close-up.

Johnson was obviously overjoyed to be back in Italy after nine months away. The Eternal City has always brought out the best fashion in her, as evidenced by her effortlessly chic slip dress from London label Hai. She's the latest A-lister to sample the slip's second coming, following Rihanna, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Pidgeon. (Johnson got a head start on the trend in Italy last summer, when she paired a black tank with a silky white skirt.)

Dakota Johnson was spotted in Italy wearing the slip dress trend and ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Florence Dress (how fitting) featured a scooped, tank top-esque neckline, a slightly tailored waist, and a calf-grazing hem. Buttery-smooth satin silk in baby blue only amplified its "easy-to-throw-on" energy, just like the brand hoped it would. The Materialists actor could've elevated it with a blazer and a spring sandal trend, but her black, minimalist accessories embraced its simplicity.

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First, Johnson draped the sleeves of her cardigan over her shoulders, Kendall Jenner-style. Then, tomato-red leather on The Row's Astra bowling bag emerged ever-so-slightly beneath her shoulder. The $2,450 shoulder style is quickly becoming her signature purse of the season, having worn it on two dates with rumored boyfriend Role Model.

To finish, Johnson traded tourist-approved sneakers for bow-tied ballet flats with hardly any soles at all. (They looked just as slipper-adjacent as the velvet The Row pair she wore with jeans and a Dôen boho blouse earlier this month.) Plus, the shoe trend matched her more subtle accessories, including a pendant necklace and oval-shaped Prada sunglasses.

Johnson's "when in Rome" look was the epitome of easy-breezy elegance. Clearly, Buckley is already being influenced by her co-star's personal style: She paired a polka-dotted maxi dress with red Mary Janes. (Johnson owns an almost-identical patent pair, except the vamps boast criss-cross straps.) No one is free from her sartorial prowess, not even fellow VIPs.

Whether or not Johnson sticks to slips-and-slippers this spring, her foolproof uniform is worth shopping below. Extra points if it joins you on an Italian getaway.

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Shop Slip Dresses and Ballet Flats Inspired by Dakota Johnson