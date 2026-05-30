Sarah Pidgeon Styles Hailey Bieber's Nike Sneakers With Balenciaga's 2026 It Bag

Having embraced '90s minimalism following her turn as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, Sarah Pidgeon is keeping it casual in athleisure. During a break from filming in Brisbane, Australia, Pidgeon was spotted pairing Hailey Bieber's Nike sneakers with Balenciaga's latest It bag.

In late 2025, the Rhode founder was spotted wearing a pair of Nike sneakers, which were extremely reminiscent of the brand's P-6000 style, as well as gorpcore brand Salomon.

Stepping out in Brisbane, Pidgeon appeared to take style notes from Bieber by wearing black and silver Nike P-6000 sneakers paired with black flared leggings and an oversize gray zip hoodie.

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Sarah Pidgeon pairs Nike P-6000 sneakers with flared leggings. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Notably, the actress also carried Balenciaga's Rodeo Bag, which is already a firm favorite with It girls everywhere. The slouchy leather bag is ideal for carrying a laptop to the office or for running errands on a day off.

Sarah Pidgeon carrying Balenciaga's 2026 It bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium in Tan Cowboy $4,750 at balenciaga.com

It's clear that whether she's channeling Bessette-Kennedy or embracing 2026's burgeoning trends, Pidgeon is carving out her own distinctive aesthetic.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Sarah Pidgeon

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TOPICS sneakers Nike