Sarah Pidgeon Styles Hailey Bieber's Nike Sneakers With Balenciaga's 2026 It Bag
The unexpected combo works perfectly.
Having embraced '90s minimalism following her turn as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, Sarah Pidgeon is keeping it casual in athleisure. During a break from filming in Brisbane, Australia, Pidgeon was spotted pairing Hailey Bieber's Nike sneakers with Balenciaga's latest It bag.
In late 2025, the Rhode founder was spotted wearing a pair of Nike sneakers, which were extremely reminiscent of the brand's P-6000 style, as well as gorpcore brand Salomon.
Stepping out in Brisbane, Pidgeon appeared to take style notes from Bieber by wearing black and silver Nike P-6000 sneakers paired with black flared leggings and an oversize gray zip hoodie.
Notably, the actress also carried Balenciaga's Rodeo Bag, which is already a firm favorite with It girls everywhere. The slouchy leather bag is ideal for carrying a laptop to the office or for running errands on a day off.
It's clear that whether she's channeling Bessette-Kennedy or embracing 2026's burgeoning trends, Pidgeon is carving out her own distinctive aesthetic.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.