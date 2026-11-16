Zendaya's press tour for Dune: Part Three didn't start with a premiere or a talk-show interview. According to her longtime stylist, Law Roach, her vintage Giles Deacon gown at the 2026 Governors Awards, the first Award Season stop on the race to the Oscars, doubled as her fashion kickoff for the trilogy's final film. Everything about Z's latest red carpet look, from the structural hips to the fine sandy fringe, was a master class in Dune method dressing.
Dune: Part Three releases in theaters on December 18, but in true Zendaya form, she couldn't wait to revisit the futuristic world of Arrakis. (She started promoting The Odysseyand Spider-Man: Brand New Dayearly, too.) For her first Governors Awards since 2014, Zendaya returned to her vintage roots with a Giles Deacon dress from Fall 2007.
The strapless, bronze-hued "Amber Revenant Gown" featured a corset top and structural hip panniers. From there, sheer knit netting, dotted with intricate Swarovski crystals, cascaded down the dress like sand dunes in the wind. While walking the red carpet, the actor's 19-year-old fringe felt cinematic—a requirement for every Dune ensemble since the franchise's debut in 2021. (See her regal, high-collared Rick Owens dress at the Dune: Part One premiere in 2021 and the vintage Mugler robot suit for Dune: Part Two in 2024.)
Zendaya's accessories also channeled the moody vibe. She sourced Chopard for elongated earrings with over 130 carats of brown cultured pearls, the perfect partner for her Giles Deacon dress. The rest of her Chopard sparklers were rose gold, including a duo of diamond bands. Her engagement and wedding rings by Jessica McCormack provided a yellow gold contrast.
For her finishing touches, Zendaya stayed loyal to her style signatures with a slim Rolex watch and Christian Louboutin "So Kate" stilettos in the same sandy shade of brown as her dress.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.