Emily Cooper says arrivederci to Paris and buonjiorno to Rome in season 5 of Netflix's hit dramedy Emily in Paris. The new 10-episode season hit the streamer on December 18, picking up where season 4 left off—with Emily (Lily Collins) moving to Rome and seemingly leaving her will-they-won't-they relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) behind. But just because Emily in Paris has officially moved beyond its title location doesn't mean the Netflix original is over. In fact, fans are already demanding updates on Emily in Paris season 6.

Netflix has been keeping the future of Emily's life as an expat under wraps. That said, there are some strong indications that fans should expect at least one more season. After all, if the show didn't end when Emily moved to Rome, it could survive anything. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Emily in Paris season 6.

Emily (Lily Collins) and Mindy (Ashley Park) on one of their Italian adventures in Emily in Paris season 5. (Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

Is 'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 6?

Emily in Paris season 6 has yet to get the green light, but just because the show hasn't made an official announcement doesn't mean it's not coming. Remember, Emily in Paris season 5 wasn't officially announced until September of 2025—an entire month after season 4's release. There's still plenty of time for Netflix to make a decision.

And the odds are looking good that fans will get more Emily in Paris in the future. At the season 5 premiere in Paris, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos gushed over the show, as reported by Variety, telling the audience that his wife, Nicole, is “one of Emily's biggest fans.” That's high praise from a man who has the power to renew the show for another season.

Showrunner Darren Star, meanwhile, has also hinted at his high hopes for a potential season 6. While speaking to Deadline on the day all 10 episodes of season 5 premiered on Netflix in December 2025, he teased feeling as though Emily's story isn't over. "I hope Emily says yes to that invitation," the showrunner said, referring to the finale cliffhanger in which Gabriel invited our heroine to Greece. "[Emily and Gabriel] reconnected in a nice way. [As for] where that takes them, I think it definitely hints at the idea that they’ll stay in each other’s lives."

That's not to mention that he has high hopes for the show to continue even past season 6. At a press junket in 2024, when asked how long he wanted Emily in Paris to run for, Star told Pedestrian.tv that he'd keep making the show for “as many [seasons] as they'll have us!”

It's also hard to imagine Emily in Paris—one of Netflix's biggest hits—not getting the fanfare of a final season, à la Stranger Things. At the very least, fans deserve another season so that Emily in Paris can actually end with Emily, well, in Paris.

The Agence Grateau office faced major changes in season 5. (Image credit: Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

When would 'Emily in Paris' return for season 6?

Without an official renewal, it's hard to say exactly when Emily in Paris season 6 could premiere. It all depends on when the comedy is renewed, the actors's schedules, and Netflix's own plans for the new year. That said, season 5 premiered only 15 months after it was announced. If season 6 is announced not long after season 5's release, it's possible that fans could expect more Emily in Paris in early 2027.

The end of season 5 implies that, even though Mindy (Ashley Park) is engaged, there may be more between her and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). (Image credit: Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

Which cast members would return for 'Emily in Paris' season 6?

Given all the romantic cliffhangers at the end of season 5 (more on that below!), it seems that, should Emily in Paris get picked up for another season, fans can expect most of the main cast to return. Of course, you can't have Emily in Paris without the Emily, so Lily Collins would return, as would her fellow series regulars, including Ashley Park (Mindy), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julian), Bruno Gouery (Luc), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), and Paul Forman (Nicolas). And, given Princess Jane's involvement at Agence Grateau, it's likely that Minnie Driver will be back to reprise her role as well.

The only cast member whose future with Emily in Paris isn't clear is Eugenio Franceschini, who plays Marcello. Now that Emily has officially returned to Paris as a single woman, there's no real reason for Marcello to be involved. Then again, you never know what might happen.

Emily's will-they-won't-they with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) faced a major cliffhanger in the season 5 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

What would 'Emily in Paris' season 6 be about?

Should Emily in Paris be renewed for a season 6, fans can expect it to be all about love—especially after the major season 5 cliffhanger.

In the finale, “Veni, Vidi, Venezia,” Emily ended her relationship with Marcello after he announced that he would have to remain in Italy to take over his family's company. She returned to Agence Grateau alone, and Sylvie, the leader of #TeamGabriel, immediately texted Gabriel to let him know. The finale ended with Gabriel sending a postcard to Emily, inviting her to meet him in Greece!

With any luck, season 6 will finally see Gabriel and Emily commit to a relationship—or decide once and for all to go their separate ways. At the very least, fans deserve some scenes of their time in Greece together—if she goes, that is. (Considering the series has become quite a European excursion for our beloved Chicago native, we'd bet that she's going to make it to Greece.)

Gabriel and Emily's relationship isn't the only one up in the air. Mindy ended season 5 engaged to Nico, but not even a diamond ring can stop her from having feelings for Alfie. If this new love triangle isn't enough to earn a season 6, we don't know what is.

Finally, Agence Grateau is under new leadership. After Sylvie almost loses her company to bankruptcy, she's forced to accept an investment from Princess Jane, who will now act as co-head of the Agence. Expect many workplace hijinks to come.

For now, ciao, Emily!