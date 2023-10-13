These Are the Fall Boots to Invest In According to One Very Experienced Shoe Shopper

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Talk to anyone who has a thing for shoes (ahem, me), and they’ll tell you boots are at the top of their list for fall. Ankle boots, knee-highs, lug soles—you name it, and I guarantee you it has a place in my wardrobe this season. Boots are some of the most versatile shoes out there, and they tend to withstand the trend cycles. Throughout my career in fashion, I’ve earned a pretty good reputation (if I do say so myself) for styling boots with my outfits, and whenever it comes time to add a new pair to my ever-growing collection, Bloomingdale’s is always my first stop.
This season, the retailer’s selection of ankle, knee-high, and thigh-high boots fit the bill for fall 2023 trends. I’m stocking my shoe closet with a pair of Chloé’s chocolate-colored Oli boots and the classic caramel riding boots from Bally. But I might not be able to stop there, with the retailer’s Buy More Save More offer also featuring some coveted boot styles, I’m spoilt for choice. Below, you’ll find all the Bloomingdale’s boot styles I have my eye on.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
