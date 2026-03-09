All across Paris, women are lining up to shop Chanel's debut collection from creative director Matthieu Blazy. Inside the Fall 2026 fashion show on March 9, the designer presented 78 more looks that are bound to start another online frenzy, and some fall fashion trends, when they're finally available.

Blazy's second collection for Chanel is the opposite of a sophomore slump. It's a lineup that intrinsically gets what women want to wear: "I wish to create a canvas for women to be unapologetically who they are and who they want to be," he wrote in show notes. He delivers with pieces that make sense on crowded morning commutes or weekend meet-ups with friends, but that aren't so basic that they lose all personality. From actually-chic commuter bags to luxe drop-waist skirts, Chanel's fall 2026 show fulfills the fantasy Gabrielle Chanel created at the brand's start: "elevating the functional to high fashion." At the same time, it's setting an agenda for what everyone will be wearing next season.

If history repeats, Chanel Fall 2026 will be another collection in which online, show-day hype translates into sold-out status in boutiques worldwide. Here are the five breakout items and styling moments worth adding to your mental mood board now, before it heads to stores next fall.

The Zip-Up Jacket

The first two looks from Chanel's Fall 2026 runway, styled around a zip-up jacket. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fashion people felt a rip in the space-time continuum when subway doors on Chanel's Métiers d'Art show runway opened to newcomer Bhavitha Mandava, styled in a quarter-zip sweater, jeans, and an oversized flap bag. Four months later, Chanel has decided it's time for another humble knit to get an unexpected runway upgrade.

Next fall's must-have jackets zip all the way up and come with four brass-buttoned pockets—at least, according to the opening looks on this runway. They'll feel more elevated than a fall pullover when they're paired with a coordinating knit midi skirt or dress, plus the resurgent shoe trend ahead.

The High-Vamp Heel

Spring 2026's It silhouette is back for seconds. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The shoppers flooding Chanel's Paris stores during fashion week have two items high on their wish lists: the flap bags with extra-long straps and the high vamp heels with two-tone detailing. Sizes are selling out quickly, but shoe collectors are in luck. Matthieu Blazy is bringing back the foot-hugging heel silhouette—what Marie Claire editor Lauren Tappan calls an anti-naked shoe—this fall. Updated versions replace the thin, contrasting leather border with a triangular cap-toe detail and V-cut upper. They'll add a point of interest when peeking out from beneath fall denim or roomy trousers; Chanel, however, suggests you style them front-and-center with a knee-length skirt.

The Chic Commuter Bag

Black, brown, cream, and olive commuter bags are better with a hint of Chanel. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The bag you carry to work every day is getting a promotion next fall. Even luxury runways get it: Carrying a striped, teddy-bear bag or a sequin tote just doesn't gel with the demands of a daily commute. So Chanel dialed back the novelty bags, sending the majority of its models down the Fall 2026 runway with a streamlined top-handle tote perched on their shoulders. They're bags for carrying a laptop in incognito mode: spacious, but not cumbersome. (And, a perfect pairing for the cropped jackets and zip-ups making the runway rounds.) Of course, the catwalk wasn't all work bags and no play: Rewind the show's stream and see if you spot the lone, compact mirror-sized minaudière.

The Matching Skirt Suit

Fall 2026 replaces the usual tweeds with 3D floral embellishments and intentionally frayed hems. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It isn't a Chanel fashion show without a matching skirt suit. In the show notes, Blazy called them the "central canvas" of the entire collection. These, however, are not the co-ords from Gabrielle Chanel's heyday. Blazy got a little freaky with the idea of a perfectly paired collarless jacket and midi skirt, adding 3D floral embellishments or Rainbow Fish-esque plaid sequins to one set, then asymmetric, intentionally-frayed lining the next. Doubling up on a print or pattern always looks deliberate, but these matching sets invite an actual double take.

The Drop-Waist Dress

The 1920s dress silhouette is back for 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

How low can a waistline go? Chanel's fall 2026 fashion show is asking. Nearly every dress—from monochromatic tank dresses to long-sleeve, bubble-hemmed jersey numbers—came with a waist that hit just above the model's knees. Some of the matching sets' pleated, drop-waist skirts barely hovered above the floor, punctuated with a skinny belt.

Make no mistake: These weren't pulled from a flapper's closet. Instead, Blazy scaled back the glitz and speakeasy glamour of his Métiers d'Art dresses with a slew of sporty, neutral cuts (and an occasional pop of color, like the bubblegum pink above). In a collection that's all about romanticizing everyday ease, Chanel's roomy drop-waist dresses make the case for trading trousers and trompe-l'œil sweatpants for a way more ladylike silhouette, while offering just as much breathing room.