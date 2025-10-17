Even if you don't follow the fashion industry closely, you probably came across chatter about how monumental this past fashion month was. It wasn't that the big Spring 2026 trends were particularly unusual (if anything, they were unusually familiar) or that the shows spawned some unexpected celebrity headlines (though, they did). Rather, it represented a changing of the guard, with new designers at Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta showing their first collections for the brands and ushering them into their next chapters. In many cases, they looked quite different.

Even as the world's most influential fashion houses charted new territory, their spring collections felt rooted in timeless signatures—silhouettes that aren't strictly tied to a season, fabrications that catch the eye but blend seamlessly into existing wardrobes, pieces you want to build a whole outfit around. They're less concerned with assigning a head-to-toe look, and more so interested in offering something customers can pick from that resonates with their lifestyle (and closet). Turns out, you don't have to change your whole personality or aesthetic just because a designer in Europe said so.

Ahead, we've pinpointed six of these you-do-you Spring 2026 fashion trends—the ones you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe, whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or something in between. Oh, and you can shop them right now, to be ahead of the curve.

Birds of a Feather

L-R clockwise: Altuzarra, Attico, Balenciaga, Batsheva, 16Arlington, Calcaterra, Brunello Cucinelli, Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Feathered fashion brings to mind vintage Hollywood glamour—or, right now, The Life of a Showgirl. Whether you have Zsa Zsa Gabor or Taylor Swift on the brain, the Spring 2026 runways take a more pared-back approach, using feathers as an exclamation point on an outfit (lining the opening of a coat at 16 Arlington and Brandon Maxwell, for example), rather than embracing the all-over look.

High Gloss

L-R clockwise: Boss, Carven, Fendi, Ferragamo, Acne Studios, Mugler, Kate Barton, Giorgio Armani. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Designers like Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren have led the charge when it comes to translating the high gloss, liquid look into apparel, particularly eveningwear. We're seeing newer players like Kate Barton put their stamp on these fabrics, making them a part of their signature look.

Maybe Tate McRae's "Sports Car" was playing in the studio as design teams worked on the Spring 2026 collections, because we saw more pieces that shined like a brand-new convertible, from Carven and Mugler (both under new creative leadership) to Boss, Ferragamo, and Acne Studios. They were styled with grounding basics, like cotton tops, suede jackets, and blazers, to pare them back for day-to-day wear.

In the Sheer

L-R clockwise: Tory Burch, Sportmax, Schiaparelli, Simone Rocha, Emporio Armani, LII, Mugler, Prada. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

By the time the temperatures start rising in the spring, we're more than ready to shed the layers we've been cocooning in for months. Designers know this, and their collections reflect that: By far, sheer and translucent fabrics were the biggest Spring 2026 fashion trend. From fully see-through dresses to more demure overlays, brands encourage you to show a bit more skin in the new year.

Fine Pleat

L-R: Michael Kors, Ashlyn, The Garment, Alaïa, Magda Butrym. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Oh, you thought a trouser couldn't be touched by trends? Well... For Spring 2026, designers put forward a trouser silhouette that, while versatile (like every good pant should be), is more directional in terms of look: pleated, loose, and tapered at the ankle so that the leg balloons out.

Crinkle

L-R: Rachel Comey, Erdem, Calvin Klein, Fforme, Tory Burch, Emilia Wickstead, Marina Moscone. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Spring 2026 runways continued a trend we've seen bubble up in past seasons, that'll speak to those who take a more laissez-faire approach to their wardrobe (or at the very least don't own an iron): embracing the wrinkled look. Crinkled and crushed fabrics appeared on dresses at Erdem, Calvin Klein, and Fforme; on separates at Rachel Comey and Tory Burch; and on shirting at Marina Moscone. Let's see if the wider public embraces this as the norm—and as permission to take one step out of your getting-ready routine.

Regalia

L-R: Diotima, Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, Ann Demeulemeester, Vaquera (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Towards the end of fashion month, military jackets emerged as a trend happening simultaneously on the runway and in street style. Aside from the decorative patterns that call to mind cavalry soldiers' uniforms we saw in the Spring 2026 collections of Ann Demeulemeester and and Vaquera, there were also epaulet-like decorative shoulders at Diotima and McQueen.

Collars Up

L-R, clockwise: Alaïa, Altuzarra, Ashlyn, Magda Butrym, Mugler, Khaite, Hodakova, Chloé. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The biggest outerwear takeaway from the spring runways isn't a specific coat style to invest in, but rather a styling trick that can be applied to most jackets: Wear your collar all the way up. The covered-neck look conveyed a sense of effortless luxury at Alaïa, Altuzarra, Chloé, and more—a simple choice you can make that changes the entire mood of your outfit.