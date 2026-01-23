Chanel's First Spring 2026 It Bag Deserves Dua Lipa's Approval

Fashion girls couldn't believe their eyes at the Chanel Spring 2026 show: Dua Lipa wasn't in Matthieu Blazy's front row, alongside Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and more. She's making up for her absence one new It bag at a time.

Lipa shared a mirror pic of her month-old, top-flap Chanel tote with her Instagram followers on January 23. Its double-C monogram instantly elevated her distressed denim shorts, white tank, and a cropped crimson red coat. Between the stand collar, metallic epaulettes, and cascading buttons, it nailed the military jacket trend, as seen on Elie Saab, Vetements, Ferragamo, and Stella McCartney's Spring 2026 runways. Somehow, the silhouette made Lipa's sought-after purse feel even more Parisian.

Dua Lipa shared a post-Cape Town carousel on Instagram, starring her new Chanel It bag. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The Chanel Spring 2026 runway style is what dream handbags are made of, beginning with two extra-long shoulder straps (a must-have this winter coat season). Similar to the circa-1983 Chanel Flap, black leather folded over the front opening, while the back pocket remained easily-accessible. Zoom in to appreciate the drawstrings, which cinched each gusset together. Bigger models like Lipa's feature a secret turnlock closure between the interlocked "C" emblem.

See Lipa's It bag make its Spring 2026 runway debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa's exact Chanel tote is only shoppable in select boutiques; being the face of the brand gives her an all-access pass to Blazy's catalog. But her initial Spring 2026 style—another Chanel Flap—could join your collection for $5,100. Last December, the Grammy winner blessed her followers' feeds with a similar Chanel clutch in navy blue. The Small Flap Bag included the same winter coat-approved straps, minus the drawstring closure and open back pocket.

What's more, her longtime stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, coupled it with Spring 2026's opening look: a cropped, shoulder-padded blazer and pleated pants, both in a neutral check. You may recognize it from Michelle Obama's book tour a month prior.

Lipa ended the year the only way she knows how: in Michelle Obama-approved Chanel. (Image credit: @dualipa)

She traded the checked set model's quilted tote for the new Chanel Flap. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Six Instagram dumps later, Lipa outdid herself in Look 23 from Blazy's debut womenswear show. She pulled off the crocheted, butter yellow skirt set with ease, even its fuzzy, flower-inspired cuffs and hems. It's unclear which bag she paired it with, but knowing Lipa, it boasted Chanel's double-Cs.

Lipa in butter yellow Chanel is simply chef's kiss. (Image credit: @dualipa)

It made quite an impression on the Spring 2026 catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sure, Lipa missed Blazy's first show at Chanel's helm, but she's supporting the label from afar. Perhaps she'll close the gap at the French creative's first Chanel Couture presentation. January 27 can't come soon enough.

