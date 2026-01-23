Chanel's First Spring 2026 It Bag Deserves Dua Lipa's Approval
Once a Chanel girl, always a Chanel girl.
Fashion girls couldn't believe their eyes at the Chanel Spring 2026 show: Dua Lipa wasn't in Matthieu Blazy's front row, alongside Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, and more. She's making up for her absence one new It bag at a time.
Lipa shared a mirror pic of her month-old, top-flap Chanel tote with her Instagram followers on January 23. Its double-C monogram instantly elevated her distressed denim shorts, white tank, and a cropped crimson red coat. Between the stand collar, metallic epaulettes, and cascading buttons, it nailed the military jacket trend, as seen on Elie Saab, Vetements, Ferragamo, and Stella McCartney's Spring 2026 runways. Somehow, the silhouette made Lipa's sought-after purse feel even more Parisian.
The Chanel Spring 2026 runway style is what dream handbags are made of, beginning with two extra-long shoulder straps (a must-have this winter coat season). Similar to the circa-1983 Chanel Flap, black leather folded over the front opening, while the back pocket remained easily-accessible. Zoom in to appreciate the drawstrings, which cinched each gusset together. Bigger models like Lipa's feature a secret turnlock closure between the interlocked "C" emblem.
Lipa's exact Chanel tote is only shoppable in select boutiques; being the face of the brand gives her an all-access pass to Blazy's catalog. But her initial Spring 2026 style—another Chanel Flap—could join your collection for $5,100. Last December, the Grammy winner blessed her followers' feeds with a similar Chanel clutch in navy blue. The Small Flap Bag included the same winter coat-approved straps, minus the drawstring closure and open back pocket.
What's more, her longtime stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, coupled it with Spring 2026's opening look: a cropped, shoulder-padded blazer and pleated pants, both in a neutral check. You may recognize it from Michelle Obama's book tour a month prior.
Six Instagram dumps later, Lipa outdid herself in Look 23 from Blazy's debut womenswear show. She pulled off the crocheted, butter yellow skirt set with ease, even its fuzzy, flower-inspired cuffs and hems. It's unclear which bag she paired it with, but knowing Lipa, it boasted Chanel's double-Cs.
Sure, Lipa missed Blazy's first show at Chanel's helm, but she's supporting the label from afar. Perhaps she'll close the gap at the French creative's first Chanel Couture presentation. January 27 can't come soon enough.
Shop Flap Bags Inspired by Dua Lipa's Chanel
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.