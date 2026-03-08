The news hit my fashion mom group chat faster than you can say "The Row sample sale": Sézane is releasing a newborn collection.

The lineup of teeny-tiny cardigans, rompers, and knit booties sent the parents I know into a frenzy, alongside thousands of other moms I saw in the brand's Instagram comments, when it went live March 8. While Sézane has complemented its French-girl essentials and limited-edition collaborations with the Petit Sézane children's line for a few years now, it's never offered clothing for the bittiest fashion kids. (That is, newborns in sizes 0-6 months old.) As a first-time mom-to-be who's also a vocal fan of Sézane's trench coats, sweaters, and takes on trending shoes, I couldn't resist stocking up on a few Sézane pieces for the baby, too.

Outfits from Sézane's first newborn collection, including mini versions of my favorite Gaspard cardigan. (Image credit: Sézane)

In a press release, Sézane describes the lineup as "everyday essentials crafted with care." In a preliminary "Add to Cart" session, I saw this take shape as miniaturized versions of my most beloved Sézane pieces, like the button-front Gaspard cardigan and the flouncy Heloise shirt. My cart also filled with little extras that will make adjusting to a new, baby-centric normal more fun: a spacious gingham diaper bag, a patterned sun hat, soft, printed swaddle cloths.

While I've so far stocked my baby's nursery with no-frills onesies and socks, I'm enamored with the chance to make newborn dressing more of a mother-daughter moment. Of course, it's not only moms who can appreciate this launch: If someone in your life is expecting, these considered, B-Corp certified knits and onesies make a thoughtful (and chic) baby shower gift.

Below, I've shopped out the Sézane newborn items that already match my mom-to-be wardrobe, plus a few pieces headed for my own baby registry.

Sézane Mom-Baby Matching Pieces I'm Shopping

I have to start with the Gaspard cardigan, a Sézane classic I already style in gray, cream, and black on the regular. I'll pick out a colorful sea green or pink for the baby, then add another to my collection in a matching shade. Having owned this sweater for several years already, I know both our knits are going to last.

Next up? A little boho baby moment. There aren't one-for-one matches between Sézane's newborn shirts and the blouses for moms (yet), so I'll get started with these color-coordinating tops. On the newborn shirt, the ruched neckline and sleeves are flexible for easy changes.

After hearing from other moms about the wonders of shackets, cardigans, and other easy-front-access tops for breastfeeding and pumping, I ordered Sézane's Betty top for my postpartum wardrobe. (I'm also wearing it now, just half-buttoned over my bump.) Seeing there's a little baby version for layering at chilly appointments and walks in the park made me even happier I already have one in my closet. Think of the matching opportunities when we're ready to go out!

Anyone who reads The A-List Edit, my Marie Claire styling newsletter, knows I love ballet flats in every form, color, and material. Naturally, I think Sézane's itsy-bitsy Mary Janes, in a collaboration with Vibi Venezia, are a perfect fit—for my own first-born, and to gift other new moms who appreciate a cute shoe.