If Paris Fashion Week had an official hairstyle, it would undoubtedly be the bob. It seems like nearly every celebrity decided at once to chop off several inches of hair and reveal shorter, chin-length styles at the very end of fashion month, so I shouldn't even be shocked that Margot Robbie ended up being next to hop on that train.

Robbie is currently overseas for Paris Fashion Week, and on March 9, the actress appeared at the Chanel runway show at Grand Palais, where she wore a sheer, white tank top along with baggy blue jeans and black, pointed-toe pumps. While her outfit was laidback and casual, I can't say the same for her hair at all. If you can recall, Robbie kicked off the Wuthering Heights press tour wearing a dreamy hairstyle featuring long, romantic waves, but for fashion week, she decided to forgo the long hair and instead wear a wavy bob with choppy blunt bangs.

It's not clear which celebrity hairstylist is responsible for Robbie's chic new cut, but the likelihood that her go-to hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, is behind it is pretty high.

Margot Robbie debuts a wavy bob at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the bob has been trending since last year, this week in particular has been a pretty big one for the cropped cut now that a handful of celebrities have stepped out in Paris wearing shorter hairstyles, fake or otherwise. Chappell Roan, for example, appeared at the Acne Studios show last week with her curly red hair, which she usually wears down her back, tucked under into a faux bob. Bella Hadid also may or may not have joined the cunty little bob club, as she was spotted out with seemingly shorter hair just days before that (she was wearing a fur-lined cardigan at the time, so it could be that her hair looked shorter because it was tucked in).

Some celebs have also traded in their bobs for longer hairstyles recently, but the bob is still here to stay. In fact, hair experts are predicting that they're only set to get shorter and chicer come the official start of spring. The French bob in particular is the style that hairstylist and Ghd educator, Akela Douglass, says will be on plenty of people's mood boards this season, which is fitting, given all of the bobs that have popped up in Paris in the last week alone.

“The French bob taps into fashion’s ongoing love affair with effortless Parisian style,” she previously told MC. “It’s polished, but never precious.”

If the bob is still on the list of spring hairstyles you're considering, read ahead for tips on how to style it.

