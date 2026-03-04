The final leg of fashion month is underway, and already Paris Fashion Week F/W '26 is serving up plenty of beauty (and style) inspiration. The sartorial set has brought their favorite seasonal hair and makeup trends out to play, proving that the ultimate accessory for your street style look is killer glam.

This season, the cunty little bob restakes its claim for 2026—as if the cropped cut was simple a one hit wonder. But the jawline-grazing style is now starting to creep up another inch or two to hit the base of the ears for an even bolder, super short look. As for color, shades of moody burgundy and espresso brunette continue to dominate, hinting at a slightly darker spring hair color vibe (which the health of your hair is sure to appreciate). And if you've been considering a fringe for next season, take a cue from Paris' most stylish attendees and get those scissors ready—bangs are certified as spring's hottest accessory.

And while a bold red lip will always feel like a French-girl favorite, this season saw more demure shades of mauve and deep nude with an effortless, blurred edge. It's the perfect type of look for a tinted lip balm or long-lasting lip stain, something that won't require you to stop and reapply while you're running from show to show like a busy fashion editor.

If you're hungry for more hair and makeup ideas from Paris, keep scrolling for the best beauty street style looks from the F/W '26 season.

Face-Framing Fringe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A classic curtain bang with soft mocha highlights is a timeless look year after year.

Ruby Lengths

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Since red is no doubt the hottest hair color trend for spring, why not amp up the volume with a vivid ruby hue?

Burgundy Curls

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Give that perfect curly lob a luxe burgundy hue and you'll be fashion week-ready in no time.

Bold Blunt Ends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A blunt cut with bangs is peak fashion girl, and this micro bob style is simply elite.

Maroon Mermaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Classic mermaid waves and curls look ridiculously expensive courtesy of this marvelous maroon hue.

Sleek n' Short

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Break out the flat iron because a silky smooth finish is the perfect addition to that cunty little bob.

CBK-Inspired Headband

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you can't stop thinking about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, you're not alone. Take a cue from this attendee and reach for a bold pop of color with your headband (and match it to your sunnies!).

Flip Out

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Second only to the cunty little bob is the flippy bob style, which has taken over both the runways and the street style scene.

Moody Mauve

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Mysterious mauve lips are quickly becoming the lipstick shade of the season.

Red-y for Anything

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fuss-free hair with a natural bend is peak French girl, and the addition of the trendiest shade of the season is a no-brainer.

Wet Is Best

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Slick back that fierce bob with a bit of hair gel for a runway-ready look.

Perky Pony

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The ponytail gets a French girl facelift with slightly curled ends that defy gravity.