When Bottega Veneta creative director Louise Trotter was preparing her first collection, she told Vogue her starting point was "evolving" the house's most iconic offerings—that is, the best Bottega Veneta bags. "I wanted to open a dialogue between the heritage and my hand," she said. So her debut Bottega fashion show last September was filled with softened takes on the Lauren, Knot, Cabat and Veneta silhouettes, which have started making their way into A-listers' arms and onto store shelves.

Six months later, Trotter returned with her highly-anticipated Fall 2026 fashion show. The opening outfits reassured collectors that, yes, she's still putting her stamp on extra-oversize totes and intrecciato woven bags. But by the conclusion of the 81-look collection, it was clear Trotter wanted to elevate another item to hero status, or just plain status symbol: the fall coat.

A reworked trench coat on the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A black fur-like coat on the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A woven leather trench coat on the Botteag Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Trotter's thesis statement for her era at the house is as follows, per her Vogue interview: "I believe Bottega Veneta creations are for the wearer." And as she considered the way her shopper will approach Fall 2026, she decided to do away with overly complicated layering and excessive styling.

The majority of looks boiled down to leveled-up takes on a classic coat paired to a knit beanie—not that that description can really do it justice. In her hands, a khaki trench levels up with an intrecciato woven collar and an oversize, contrasting leather belt. Black car coats are also entirely crafted from Bottega's preferred handcraft method: strips of leather woven into a slick, effortlessly cool trench. These coats, and armor-like, oversize wool versions, are the discerning shopper's upgrade in place of the usual scarf coats and seasonal jackets. They can definitely handle the wearer's commute or daily layering demands when temperatures drop; they also convey some if you know, you know energy without needing a logo or label.

Trotter also understands that some wearers want a little more drama from their shields against the elements. Or, if they're an A-list client, something over-the-top to style for dinner at Mario Baldi or Chez Margaux by next November. So the latter half of the collection leaned into capital-S statement coats: some in candy-color shades in the soft, shimmery recycled fiberglass from Trotter's debut, others in an imitation fur with extra-large shoulders and coordinating hats.

A textured coat on the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An animla print coat (and statement hat!) on the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another coat-and-hat set on the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The more everyday-leaning Bottega Veneta coats were for people who fly under the radar with elegance; the latter are for making an entrance. Several in both categories walked the runway without a coordinating bag on the model's arm or hip—hinting that the It-item spotlight has shifted focus.

There's no world where Bottega Veneta isn't releasing leather bags. They've been integral to the house's DNA since its founding. But for Fall 2026, making an impression doesn't happen through the accessories. Here, the coat is the outfit.

Bottega Veneta Fall 2026

