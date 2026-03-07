Most seasons, I watch Hermès fashion shows for the bags. Reimagined Kellys, Picotins, and Constances—and Birkins, always Birkins—always rank high on my list of the season's most splurge-worthy accessories. But at the brand's Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, held March 7, my eye couldn't help straying to another leather accessory appearing in look after look. This time, it's confirmation that a major Fall 2026 boot trend is taking shape.

Models on the Hermès runway stomped through a twilight forest in a range of slick, thigh-high leather boots. Black pairs accentuated everything from belted zip-up jackets and a contrasting colorful turtleneck to eggplant purple leggings and a textured leather overcoat. Creamy tan renditions accompanied butter yellow playsuits and bomber jackets. If there was a slim pant leg, it was tucked into a towering boot shaft; if there was a short skirt or short short, it was only there to highlight how high these boots climbed.

Once I got back to my desk and reviewed my runway notes, I realized this wasn't the first Paris Fashion Week runway where girl-group, extra-high boots were stepping up their presence.

A trio of looks at Hermès Fall 2026 where thigh-high boots took center stage. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Between shearling-lined pairs at Chloé and slightly slouchy versions for Balenciaga, thigh-high leather boots are shaping up to be one of Fall 2026's breakout boot trends. After seasons of keeping silhouettes (mostly) below-the-knee, designers have declared it's time even our footwear reaches for the sky.

In some ways, it's a practical move. Pant silhouettes are getting narrower, and this is a statement boot style that fits the anti-wide-leg mold. (You simply can't appreciate a thigh-high boot under palazzo pants, can you?) But it's also a shoe trend that packs on the drama. When you're wearing a thigh-high boot, you're committing to making an entrance. No wonder Taylor Swift has been so loyal to her Gianvito Rossi pairs even when lower-profile styles were the boot of the moment.

From left: Sky-high boots at Chloé, Hermès, and Balenciaga Fall 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With three more days left in Paris Fashion Week, I'm waiting to see the thigh-high boot trend's runway step count soar even higher. Chanel could try a quilted leather version on Monday; Zimmermann could pair its latest dreamy dresses with suede pairs on Tuesday. No matter what comes down the runway next, I know this: I'll be watching the boots as closely as the bags on the remaining fashion week runways.

Shop Sky-High Boots Inspired by Paris Fashion Week

