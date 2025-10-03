A few weeks ago, nearly every single post on my Instagram feed was about the new-and-improved J.Crew Rollneck Sweater, thanks to a buzzy campaign starring Benito Skinner, Maggie Rogers, Molly Gordon, and more Internet faves. My interest was piqued— and, like any good shopping editor, I immediately turned to the savviest fashion girls I know (i.e., my very own team here at Marie Claire) and asked: "Would you buy this sweater?"

The answer was a resounding "YES."

Before long, nearly every editor in our Manhattan office was wearing their own variation of the style, which was first introduced in the '80s and has been given a more relaxed, slouchy makeover for 2025. It proved what my budget's bottom line was hoping wasn't true: The new J.Crew Rollnecks are 100 percent worth investing in.

Shots from the "Rollneck Generation" campaign. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Forty years after they first graced J.Crew's shelves, the iconic Rollneck sweaters remain a must-have for chilly girls everywhere. They also feel more current than ever: They tap into the ongoing preppy revival, and, like rugby shirts before them, they offer a cooler, vintage-inspired take on the look that doesn't feel overwrought. Plus, because they're now available in a whopping 27 color and pattern variations, there's one for every fall mood and style—as evidenced by all the different ways Team MC wore theirs. (We were basically a walking J.Crew catalog.)

Keep scrolling to see what our editors think about the fall's most talked-about drop. Spoiler: We're obsessed.

Julia Marzovilla, Fashion Shopping Editor

Marzovilla styles the black Rollneck Sweater with a pair of light-wash jeans. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

I didn't need to put on this sweater to know I was going to love it. It's the perfect blend of all my favorite things: a slightly oversized, menswear-inspired fit; a high neck,; a neutral color; available in a neutral colorway that I wear all the time.

What did surprise was how much I loved it. I put it on as soon as I got home from the store, and wore it to the office the very next day. I'm five-foot-two, so oversized fits can overwhelm me if I'm not careful; however, the size small gave me enough room without making me feel like I was wearing a sack. (The vibe was "I just stole this from my cute preppy boyfriend," not "I don't know what size to buy.")

Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

"There’s nothing I love more than an oversized sweater in the fall, and J.Crew's Rollneck is everything I want in a big knit—and then some. It's thick and warm, yet still breathable enough so I'm not sweating on my afternoon commute. It's also baggy without looking frumpy, but I recommend sizing down for your perfect fit. I plan on wearing this knit with all of my denim and leggings for casual days."

Christina DAmbrosio, Deputy Director, Social

(Image credit: Christina DAmbrosio)

"I'm obsessed with how cozy this sweater is, and can definitely see myself reaching for it throughout the colder months. I like that it’s not as restricting as a turtleneck, but still offers up protection from the elements. Need it in every color, for real!"

Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Editor

(Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

"My first-ever J.Crew item didn't disappoint. This sweater is soft, comfy, and perfect for those chilly fall days. You can truly dress it up or down, making it a staple piece. Since I purchased mine oversized, I used a belt to snatch my waist and add a bit of dimension to my fall outfit. This sweater is one of my favorites."

Halie LeSavage, Senior Fashion News Editor

(Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

"When it's time to switch over my closet from summer dresses to fall sweaters, I always look forward to pulling my J.Crew Rollnecks out of storage. This year, I decided to branch out from my usual plain navy into a striped version. This pattern is like if Brigette Bardot moved to Cape Cod—a little French, a little New England. Already, I love wearing it with a maxi skirt and knee-high boots. I'll also style it under straight-leg jeans and a barn jacket."

Meguire Hennes, Staff Writer, Fashion

(Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

"It may not be sweater season in my neck of the woods (hello, 80° heat waves), but nothing will stop me from taking my J.Crew Rollneck for a spin. I styled my pink-and-brown colorway with dark denim capri pants, inspired by Bella Hadid, of course. My chestnut Raboesy Tabis matched the brown stripes of my sweater to a T. Once I finally feel a chill in the air, I'll swap my capris for a barrel-leg jean."

Andrea Stanley, Executive Editor

(Image credit: Connor Stanley)

"My days consist of running from work to my son's sporting events to drinks with friends, so I love that this sweater works for all of the above. It will be in my weekly rotation, since I can wear it with jeans, trousers, and skirts."