Guest In Residence's take on the rugby shirt trend is beloved in the Marie Claire offices. (Seriously: Multiple editors across departments have raved about it.) Naturally, founder Gigi Hadid is a fan—she's designed not one, but two for the brand, and often styles them in her off-duty outfits. On April 10, paparazzi spotted her wearing Guest in Residence's newest take on the preppy polo, the $465 Layered Stripe Rugby.

The latest addition to Hadid's growing collection of rugby shirts features white, semi-sheer long sleeves beneath her red, white, and blue collared T-shirt—a thoughtful consideration for tricky winter-to-spring styling. She paired it to straight-leg jeans and a chocolate brown leather bomber jacket, finished off by structured loafers and an oversize bag from Liffner. (Hadid's exact $695 suede style sold out, but the black shade is still shoppable.)

Gigi Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing another rugby shirt from Guest In Residence. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Guest in Residence Layered Cashmere Rugby Polo $465 at Shopbop

Celebrities started going all in on rugby tees back in 2023. Hailey Bieber and Rihanna twinned in Loewe's red, white, and blue long-sleeve within months of each other. Guest In Residence debuted its red-and-beige rugby shirt around the same time, and Hadid wasted no time styling it herself, often with jeans and white sneakers.

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Two years ago, Hadid styled another rugby shirt from Guest In Residence. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The rugby shirt's resurgence shows no signs of slowing down, as Issey Miyake, Lacoste, and Rabanne included it in their Spring 2026 collections. Rihanna approved its continued hold on fashion as early as mid-January—so, why not join the team now?

Shop the Rugby Shirt Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid

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