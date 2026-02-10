Fashion people never met a J.Crew staple they couldn't make their own. Front rows from Copenhagen to Milan to Paris often include a few insiders topping their J.Crew cashmere with a funky triangle scarf or offsetting their J.Crew jeans with high-vamp flats and a colorful sock. Ahead of the kick-off to Fashion Month's Fall 2026 season in New York this week, J.Crew took care of the styling work on fashion peoples' behalf, in a first-of-its kind collaboration.

Five New York City designers joined forces with the brand for a five-part capsule of tricked-out sweaters. Buci NYC, Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Patrick Taylor, and Tanner Fletcher each remixed a J.Crew icon—the Rollneck sweater first introduced in 1988—with flourishes that could belong on their own runways (or in their front rows). All five renditions will be available in limited quantities beginning Feb. 12; each one retails for $180.

Collina Strada creative director Hillary Taymour and a model wearing her J.Crew Rollneck sweater. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Under the guiding taste of womenswear director Olympia Gayot, J.Crew is lately as known for partnering with cult-beloved New York Fashion Week brands like Christopher John Rogers and Maryam Nassir Zadeh as it is for preppy closet essentials. Previous designer collaborations have involved entire outfits in a label's signature aesthetic; this time around, the chosen brands are lending their color palettes or favorite details to a single, recognizable silhouette. But the ethos, Gayot tells Marie Claire, is the same no matter the scope: spotlighting brands who are "driving the conversation" in the fashion zeitgeist.

Among the five labels tapped to redesign the J.Crew Rollneck sweater, "What interested me most was how distinct each of their brand identities is and how intentional they are about what they put into the world," Gayot says. "Each designer works with a clear set of codes, whether through color, proportion, texture, or storytelling, and has a strong point of view on how clothing should feel and function. They are very much part of the city’s downtown creative community, designers who support local talent and contribute to New York Fashion Week."

Three models wearing the Buci NYC Rollneck sweater. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Buci NYC's affinity for sheer fabrics and drapey silhouettes resulted in a cropped black rollneck sweater with an entirely open back. Eckhaus Latta's earthy, tactile knits suited a two-tone rollneck with visible seams and patches of terracotta fabric. For Collina Strada, a "signature" pink and green color combination felt "very important" for creative director Hillary Taymour to include.

Her final piece adds a stripe of pink lace beneath the striped knit. From Taymour's side of the collaboration, there's more on the table than a chance to recreate an item that's been in rotation for nearly four decades. "I thought it was a great opportunity to make something commercial and expose the brand to such a huge market," she says.

The Eckhaus Latta take on the J.Crew Rollneck sweater. (Image credit: J.Crew)

All five sweaters are an expansion beyond the J.Crew Rollneck's usual stripes and solids—and a chance for independent designers to take their names beyond the confines of NYC's fashion scene. While it stretched J.Crew's usual look, it still fit in the end. "I was surprised by how naturally each interpretation felt," Gayot says. "Even when the details were unexpected, the results never felt forced."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By the time New York Fashion Week shows officially start on February 11, fashion people will undoubtedly find ways to make each one look even more front-row worthy.