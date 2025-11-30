Let's start with two facts. Firstly, it's officially gift-giving season. Secondly, I consider myself to be a genuinely excellent giver of said gifts. In short, this is truly my favorite time of year. As a self-proclaimed collector of all seemingly unnecessary items I deem essential, I am so excited to share my early minimalist gift guide picks with you all.

This list includes everything you could need to nail this festive time of year, from luxurious candles ("bougie bougies," as I like to call them) to comfy slippers and pajama sets. I also sourced beautiful home decor finds perfect for your friend who just moved into a new space, like a chic wick trimmer and elevated chrome salt-and-pepper shakers—because yes, they exist.

So, let's dive into all my favorite finds, broken down into a few very chic categories. This way, you can find something special for everyone on your list in advance.

A Perfect PJ Set

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I think gifting anything that creates a nighttime-cozy vibe is always welcome. You can’t really go wrong, and everyone loves an elevated basic that they might not likely spend their own money on.

Case in point: my Charvet slippers are my favorite splurge I’ve ever done in Paris (very special to give someone you really love), or a beautiful pair of Comme Si socks will do. Brands like Olivia Von Halle and Eterne are excellent choices for any remarkable gift recipients in your life. Either way, the options are endless and ultra sophisticated.

A Chic Home Accessory (Or A Really Beautiful Object)

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Gifting intentional, really lovely homeware really makes me appreciate someone. There are so many gorgeous fashion brands that also make homewares or objets that are beautiful enough to keep lying around the house. I love gifting vases, candle accessories, glassware, and all of the things I wish I could also own.

My Favorite Bougie Scents

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

This might be a controversial opinion, but I love when anyone gifts me a beautiful candle. It’s a fancy splurge I didn’t have to buy myself, and I keep the empty glassware as a makeup brush holder or as a decorative object after the wax burns low. A few of my personal favorites include Byredo’s Chai, Diptyque’s Tubereuse, and Flamingo Estate’s Jasmine & Rose, but you really can't go wrong. Who doesn’t want their home to smell luxurious?