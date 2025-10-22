Currently, I’m bleary-eyed, running on too little sleep, and sipping my second coffee of the day—a fitting state to write about slippers, the biggest shoe trend of Fall 2025 .

Now, these slippers don’t come with fuzzy bunny ears. They aren’t covered in shearling or stacked on a platform. (No offense to Ugg’s viral Tasman slippers , which I own and swear by as a great shoe for long-haul flights.) The ones we're seeing on the feet of pretty much every fashion girl are sleeker, made of soft leather, satin, or velvet, more akin to slip-on mules. Think of them like house slippers you’re allowed—nay, encouraged—to wear outside, with a quiet luxury undertone. Quiet because, yes, the shoe is half asleep, but also from the wealth it connotes. A woman who has time to kick her feet up for a thirty-minute catnap? That’s rich.

To get a better picture of the archetype of a slipper-wearing, Amex Platinum-carrying woman who gets two-plus hours of REM, look to the Fall 2025 runways. Calvin Klein styled pencil skirts and scarf coats with satin slippers resembling the complimentary pairs you'd find in a hotel room that costs four figures a night. Alberta Ferretti opened with a pair of burgundy leather slip-ons, styled with a rich-looking open duster, which is what I imagine Gwyneth Paltrow’s bathrobe looks like.

Calvin Klein Fall 2025 (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

Alberta Ferretti Fall 2025 (Image credit: Alberta Ferretti)

Off the runway, you'll see the fashion set shuffling all around the world in elevated out-of-the-house slippers. Jennifer Lawrence, a longtime connoisseur of off-beat shoe trends , is strolling around New York City in luxury slip-ons from The Row and Charvet, a 1838-founded French brand lauded for its hand-crafted slippers. (Non-A-list fashion girls are making pilgrimages to Paris just to pick up a pair at its Place Vendôme store.) Other style tastemakers—including Marie Claire’s beauty director, Hannah Baxter, a slipper aficionado whose “closet would be stocked with Charvet slippers if [she] could swing it"—stock up on pairs from smaller, IYKYK brands, like Vibi Venezia , A.Emery, and Lemaire.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Charvet's house slippers in black suede (Image credit: Backgrid)

When you have such an ubiquitous, niche trend like outside-the-house slippers, it typically can be traced back to two fashion heavy-hitters: The Row or Miu Miu. In the case of Fall 2025’s slippers, it’s both.

The Row integrated hard-soled slippers into its Summer 2024 lineup (the same collection that kicked off the jelly flat phenomenon), while Miu Miu followed suit with open-back leather mules in Fall 2024. It’s also worth noting that The Row co-founder Mary-Kate Olsen has a well-documented history of wearing slippers on Los Angeles sidewalks , and an endorsement from either of the twins is akin to a Midas touch for a trend.

The Row Summer 2024 (Image credit: The Row)

It may have taken a few months, but Fall 2025 seems like the right time for roll-out-of-bed-and-out-the-door slippers to reach their peak. There’s an overall snoozy vibe percolating through the season. Beauty girls are smudging on dark circles and calling it “tired girl makeup” . TikTok says under-eye bags are the secret to a French woman’s je ne sais quoi. Fashion-wise, it’s normal to wear nightgowns out of the house, and coats are getting closer to becoming blankets. Naturally, a low-effort, comfortable shoe that’s perfect for sleepyheads slots in well with the current mood.

Ahead, you'll find more of my favorite takes on the snoozy fall shoe , from Ugg’s $125 slip-ons to The Row’s coveted Hudson slides (another JLaw-approved pair).

