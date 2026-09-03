Like all good things that come to those who wait, curating an enviable wardrobe takes time. There are the pieces you’ve stumbled upon, those you’ve searched high and low for, and the ones with stories of their own that you’ve inherited. They become markers of the places you’ve visited and the people you’ve met, of who you were when they first came into your life—and, ultimately, the building blocks of a personal style that is entirely your own.
These are the things that give a closet its provenance and mark the difference between simply wearing clothes and having a point of view. They transcend trends, can feel newly relevant each time they’re rediscovered, and gather more meaning as they move through different chapters—and, in some cases, generations.
Ahead, we’re looking at the modern classics, heirloom-worthy accessories, vintage finds, and forever staples that make a wardrobe feel collected rather than constructed—all worth buying for the history they’ll eventually hold.
Every personal style aficionado will tell you: the markers of great style start with the foundations of your wardrobe. These are the non-fleeting pieces that you'll keep around forever. The great white button-down, a wonderfully structured cardigan, gloves that peek out from a peacoat just so, and your workhorse kitten heels. They're the ubiquitous pieces that don't try too hard, but again, they have no need to. You'll style them alone and together, and you can always depend on them as arbiters of a great outfit.
Gucci
Gg Cotton Intarsia Cardigan in Blue - Gucci
Carolina Herrera
Classic Cotton Blouse
Brunello Cucinelli
Nappa Leather Long Gloves
The Row
Ragnar Wool Pants
TOD'S
Bauletto Textured-Leather Tote
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne 70
hermes
Van Cleef & Arpels
Vintage Alhambra Long Necklace
The Signatures You Wear on Repeat
A honed sense of personal style often comes down to a few well-versed styling tricks of the trade. A fine-gauge sock peeking out from a loafer, a quirky personal brooch that elevates the basics, a signature bow, print, or layering trick can make everyday outfits feel both personal and distinct. Over time, these small choices become second nature—the details you return to again and again until they’re less a styling device than a recognizable part of the way you dress.
Dries Van Noten
Snakeskin-Effect Leather Loafers
Comme Si
The Yves Cotton Sock
Jennifer Behr LLC
Jennifer Behr X Julia Berolzheimer Eden Bow Barrette -- Jade
TOTEME
Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Voile Scarf
Prada
Embroidered Poplin Tie Vest
Van Cleef & Arpels
Sweet Alhambra Watch
Attersee
The Brea Bag in Jacquard
Van Cleef & Arpels
Vintage Alhambra Earrings
The Thrill of the Find
The pieces that make a wardrobe interesting are rarely the ones that were easiest to buy. They’re the vintage bag you happened upon while traveling, the brooch tucked into the back of an antiques case, or the pair of shoes you found after months of searching. There’s something inherently satisfying about a piece that required a little patience, luck, or persistence to uncover.
They add history, texture, and a sense of specificity to even the simplest outfit—and, over time, become less about where they came from than the story of how you found them.
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Khaite
Keefe Sculptural Leather Belt
Miu Miu
Buckled Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps
Olympia Le-Tan
Exclusive Flowers Book Clutch
Etro
Silk Foulard Scarf With Fringe
Veronica Beard
Le Jeanne Raffia Hatbrown / Os
Valentino Garavani
Vlogo Signature Lace Gloves
STAUD
Fawn Stretch-Silk Maxi Dress
Ben-Amun
Crystal Hair Barrette
The Future Heirlooms
Some purchases are made with the present in mind; others have a much longer life ahead of them. The latter are the pieces chosen as much for how they’ll age as how they look now. They’re meant to be worn rather than preserved, collecting the small signs of a life well lived along the way. Passed from one wardrobe to the next, the best heirlooms retain traces of the person who wore them first while taking on an entirely new history of their own.
COLLEEN ALLEN
Paneled Fleece Jacket
DANIELLE FRANKEL
Birdie Gathered Silk and Wool-Blend Satin Bustier Mini Dress
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, where she oversees fashion coverage spanning seasonal trends, celebrity style, designers, Fashion Month, and shopping. With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, she has held roles at Condé Nast’s Lucky and Self and contributed style and travel coverage to Equinox’s Furthermore. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is based in New York City, where she writes about fashion through both an industry and personal lens, including the realities of getting dressed as a working mom. Follow her on Instagram at @sarajonewyork.