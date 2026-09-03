The Modern Classics, Vintage Finds, and Heirlooms Worth Holding Onto

A great wardrobe isn’t built overnight—it’s assembled slowly, one meaningful piece at a time.

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Vintage heirlooms like clutches, gloves, jewelry, and other accessories.
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Like all good things that come to those who wait, curating an enviable wardrobe takes time. There are the pieces you’ve stumbled upon, those you’ve searched high and low for, and the ones with stories of their own that you’ve inherited. They become markers of the places you’ve visited and the people you’ve met, of who you were when they first came into your life—and, ultimately, the building blocks of a personal style that is entirely your own.

These are the things that give a closet its provenance and mark the difference between simply wearing clothes and having a point of view. They transcend trends, can feel newly relevant each time they’re rediscovered, and gather more meaning as they move through different chapters—and, in some cases, generations.

Ahead, we’re looking at the modern classics, heirloom-worthy accessories, vintage finds, and forever staples that make a wardrobe feel collected rather than constructed—all worth buying for the history they’ll eventually hold.

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The Pieces You Keep Forever

Classic Images Vintage and Modern

Every personal style aficionado will tell you: the markers of great style start with the foundations of your wardrobe. These are the non-fleeting pieces that you'll keep around forever. The great white button-down, a wonderfully structured cardigan, gloves that peek out from a peacoat just so, and your workhorse kitten heels. They're the ubiquitous pieces that don't try too hard, but again, they have no need to. You'll style them alone and together, and you can always depend on them as arbiters of a great outfit.

The Signatures You Wear on Repeat

A collage of signature styling details, including socks with loafers, layered jewelry, a scarf tied at the neck, a sweater draped over the shoulders.

A honed sense of personal style often comes down to a few well-versed styling tricks of the trade. A fine-gauge sock peeking out from a loafer, a quirky personal brooch that elevates the basics, a signature bow, print, or layering trick can make everyday outfits feel both personal and distinct. Over time, these small choices become second nature—the details you return to again and again until they’re less a styling device than a recognizable part of the way you dress.

The Thrill of the Find

statement accessories and styling details, including embellished heels, sculptural hats, bow-adorned shoes, a round red handbag, polka-dot gloves, and an embellished cape.

The pieces that make a wardrobe interesting are rarely the ones that were easiest to buy. They’re the vintage bag you happened upon while traveling, the brooch tucked into the back of an antiques case, or the pair of shoes you found after months of searching. There’s something inherently satisfying about a piece that required a little patience, luck, or persistence to uncover.

They add history, texture, and a sense of specificity to even the simplest outfit—and, over time, become less about where they came from than the story of how you found them.

The Future Heirlooms

Heirloom items including clutch, pearls, lace, diamonds

Some purchases are made with the present in mind; others have a much longer life ahead of them. The latter are the pieces chosen as much for how they’ll age as how they look now. They’re meant to be worn rather than preserved, collecting the small signs of a life well lived along the way. Passed from one wardrobe to the next, the best heirlooms retain traces of the person who wore them first while taking on an entirely new history of their own.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman
Style Director

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, where she oversees fashion coverage spanning seasonal trends, celebrity style, designers, Fashion Month, and shopping. With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, she has held roles at Condé Nast’s Lucky and Self and contributed style and travel coverage to Equinox’s Furthermore. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is based in New York City, where she writes about fashion through both an industry and personal lens, including the realities of getting dressed as a working mom. Follow her on Instagram at @sarajonewyork.