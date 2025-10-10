17 On-Sale Fall Shoes I Can't Believe Cost Less Than $200
These sneakers, boots, flats, and more are worth adding to your cart ASAP.
Few things excite me more than adding a new pair of shoes to my fall wardrobe. A great autumn-ready pair, be they trendy sneakers or sleek ballet flats, can instantly make any chic outfit more interesting. After taking a break from shopping over the past few weeks, I've decided to treat myself to new shoes for the season—but to stay on budget, I'm only looking at the best on-sale options.
Luckily for me (and my expensive taste), there are plenty of rich-looking fall shoes hiding in the sale sections of my favorite retailers. I did some digging and found lots of sneakers—especially from Adidas and New Balance—that are on sale and come in the hottest fall colors. I also found discounted pairs of every type of boot you can imagine, from knee-high styles to trendy suede versions.
Or, maybe you need comfortable shoes for work. The on-sale options on my wishlist offer plenty of inspiration. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite sale styles I spotted, and don't wait to add your picks to your cart—there's no telling how long these shoes will be in stock.
Jennifer Lawrence has convinced me I need Adidas Taekwondo sneakers in my rotation. Save even more with one of our Champs Sports promo codes.
I'm shocked that these chic boots are just $50. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Brown sneakers are the way to go this fall. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Suede boots for under $200 are a steal in my book. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
If Hailey Bieber loves these sneakers, then so do I. Save even more with one of our Finish Line promo codes.
Imagine how chic these boots would look peeking out from under a fall dress. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Classic loafers will forever be one of my favorite fall shoes to wear. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Abercrombie & Fitch's jeans may be what the brand is known for, but don't sleep on its shoe selection. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
Harness boots are a cool way to make your outfit instantly more edgy. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.
Heads up: These adorable chocolate brown flats are an extra 50 percent off when you add them to your cart. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Cow print is the fall trend you won't be able to get away from this season. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
These kitten heels would work with all of your fall office outfits. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
The suede details on these sneakers make them all the more rich-looking. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
Waterproof boots in a suede finish are a dream come true. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Who knew olive green sneakers could be so chic? Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
I love how these boots have a subtle Western feel without going overboard. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
I consider leopard print a fall-forward neutral. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.