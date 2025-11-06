7 Layering Formulas That Will Instantly Make Your Winter Outfits More Interesting

Layering clothes is an art form, one dictated by proportion, texture, and the amount of energy you're willing to put into MacGyvering an outfit. It can feel like getting dressed on hard mode; challenges include playing with a button-down's collar so it peeks out just so, building a shirt sandwich that doesn't swallow your torso whole, and pulling off the offbeat dress-over-pants trend, arguably the final boss of layering.

Despite its many complexities, outfit layering is a styling skill worth mastering because it's a foolproof method to making your outfits more interesting. It'll also help you leave the house feeling productive with your personal style—like you've worked on building your fashion muscles, just as you would your actual muscles in the gym.

Here, Marie Claire highlights seven layering formulas from the Winter 2026 collections to use ahead of the cold-weather season (when you want to be wearing as many clothes as possible anyway). They range from beginner-friendly and straightforward to involved and finicky, from using a basic white tee as a base layer to applying what you know about color theory to stack a few sweaters. Each layered outfit will telegraph that you're confident in your closet and, at the bare minimum, are no longer a fashion novice.

Base Layer

Baum und Pferdgarten, Rag & Bone, Nili Lotan, Chloé, TWP, Officine Générale, and Adam Lippes Resort 2026 (Image credit: Baum und Pferdgarten, Rag & Bone, Nili Lotan, Chloé, TWP, Officine Générale, and Adam Lippes)

Many a great outfit has been made with the addition of a simple white T-shirt. Just as an artist needs a blank canvas to begin, having a neutral base is a great starting point to then build a look upon. Plus, it usually adds a stark visual contrast, which always ups the ante in a look. Take cues from Chloé's blush long-sleeve shirt under a graphic shirt and Officine Générale's suit with a white tee.

A Crisp Collar and Cuffs

Chloé, By Malene Birger, The Row, TWP, Maria McManus, Ralph Lauren, Kallmeyer, Filipa K, Balmain Resort 2026 (Image credit: Chloé, By Malene Birger, The Row, TWP, Maria McManus, Ralph Lauren, Kallmeyer, Filipa K, Balmain)

An Oxford button-down layered under a blazer or crewneck sweater is an age-old preppy combination. The Winter 2026 collections added more shirting-based layering outfits into the mix: TWP tries fashion's newfound favorite jacket, the humble windbreaker, with a stripped button-down, while Ralph Lauren goes in a distinctly French-girl direction with a Breton-striped sweater anchored by a starched white shirt.

Punched-Up Color Pairings

Veronica Beard, TWP, Fendi, Undercover, Tibi , Ganni, and Tory Burch Resort 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Curating an outfit's color palette across multiple layers is more complex than slipping into a basic white tee. However, strategic color pairings are a failsafe way of transforming an otherwise fine look into one that's more profound and interesting. Case in point: Pistachio green looks great on its own, but its tones are made deeper and more delicious when complemented by crimson (à la Tory Burch). For more visual references, look to how Ganni styles a Big Bird yellow sweater under an indigo denim jacket, or how Undercover clashes a chocolate brown coat with an aquamarine button-down.

Knit Stacks

Victoria Beckham, Ganni, Rag & Bone, Veronica Beard, Tibi, Ferragamo, Rachel Comey, and The Row Resort 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Going double-duty with your knitwear is a no-brainer during fall and winter, but the concept requires some thinking through. (As tempting as it might be to swaddle yourself in thick cashmere layers, the odds that the end result will look refined are low.) A paramount rule to keep in mind is that the base needs to be lightweight and more form-fitting—think: a knit tee or semi-sheer wool long sleeve—while the top layer can be as big and baggy as your heart desires.

Not Like the Early Aughts

Coach, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, 6397, Maria McManus, Tibi, Sportmax, Sea Resort 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Wearing a dress over a pair of pants is not a starter layering trick. Getting the skirt's hem and pant leg to look proportional to your body and finding textures that work well when layered on top of each other requires patience and, occasionally, trial and error. However, there are a few dress-over-pant combinations reliably that read as chic and not like an early-aughts pop star—such as Sportmax's slip dress with a leg slit and trousers and Coach's sheer maxi over baggy black jeans.

Print Pop

Tory Burch, Ann Demeulemeester, Ralph Lauren, Isabel Marant, Rabanne, Sandy Liang, Fendi Resorty 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

An easy hack to put you on par with a seasoned fashion girl is to add a printed layer somewhere in your outfit. For bonus points, try clashing it with another printed hero element of your look, like wearing a striped shirt under another striped item (see: Isabel Marant and Rabanne's winter collections) or doubling up on polka dots (like Ann Demeulemeester and Fendi do in their latests). Alternatively, a pin-striped T-shirt is a great graphic element to break up otherwise monochromatic separates.

SFW Sheers

Baum und Pferdgarten, Ferragamo, Lafayette 148, Armarium, Rachel Comey, Ann Demeulemeester, Tory Burch Resort 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another fashion insider favorite is to make your going-out items suitable for daylight hours by styling them with a solid layer either under or over. Like Rachel Comey's wisp of a mini under a blazer dress and Tory Burch's cropped pea coat over a blink-and-you'll-miss-it sheer turtleneck, the layering trick is a smart way to make your NSFW pieces multi-purpose.