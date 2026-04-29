How to Style a White Button-Down Shirt as a Mini Dress, the Ayo Edebiri Way
I might have to stop stealing my fiancé's and purchase my own.
My fiancé and I share joint custody of his white button-downs. I blame Carrie Bradshaw in Season 3 of Sex and the City, when she wears the Oxford better than Big. Now, thanks to Ayo Edebiri, I might just purchase my own. On April 28, she styled a white button-down as a dress on Late Night With Seth Meyers, complete with features I've only found in the men's section.
I gasped when Studio 8G's loft-like doors revealed the guest of honor, in all her Chanel girl glory. The brand ambassador supported creative director Matthieu Blazy—and his first Cruise fashion show from afar—in one of his standout Spring 2026 styles. Stylist Danielle Goldberg dressed her in a perfectly-oversize button-down from Chanel's recent collaboration with French shirtmaker Charvet. The tuxedo shirt was crisp in every sense of the word, especially its razor-sharp collar, pronounced placket, and thigh-grazing hem. Blink and you'll miss "Chanel" in red, cursive embroidery centimeters beneath her bust.
Blazy stacked the runway Oxford over a black, high-low maxi skirt. Edebiri, however, left it in the garment bag. Simply put, she didn't need it. Blazy's intentional, 1920s-inspired design ensured the hemline reached mini dress lengths. The Bear star went pantsless in nothing but black tights and patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi—a classic yet sultry move worthy of Carrie Bradshaw's applause.Article continues below
It's worth noting the extra-long shirt looks luxe with jeans, too. Last October, Nicole Kidman attended the Chanel spring show in the same button-down and straight-leg denim. A few months later, Jessie Buckley wore it just as Blazy intended: over a twill maxi skirt and cap-toe pumps.
To finish, Edebiri embraced its blank canvas charm by draping a tomato-red boa around her elbows. Eagle-eyed fashion girls will recognize its voluminous feathers (and the Spring 2026 color trend they embraced) from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show. It added dimension to a leather matching set, which Edebiri wore boa-free on The TODAY Show last Friday.
White button-downs like Edebiri's are no longer just an outfit's base layer. This spring, they're the main character, according to Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and more. Hopefully more VIPs will realize their full shirt-to-dress potential soon. I know I have.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.