My fiancé and I share joint custody of his white button-downs. I blame Carrie Bradshaw in Season 3 of Sex and the City, when she wears the Oxford better than Big. Now, thanks to Ayo Edebiri, I might just purchase my own. On April 28, she styled a white button-down as a dress on Late Night With Seth Meyers, complete with features I've only found in the men's section.

I gasped when Studio 8G's loft-like doors revealed the guest of honor, in all her Chanel girl glory. The brand ambassador supported creative director Matthieu Blazy—and his first Cruise fashion show from afar—in one of his standout Spring 2026 styles. Stylist Danielle Goldberg dressed her in a perfectly-oversize button-down from Chanel's recent collaboration with French shirtmaker Charvet. The tuxedo shirt was crisp in every sense of the word, especially its razor-sharp collar, pronounced placket, and thigh-grazing hem. Blink and you'll miss "Chanel" in red, cursive embroidery centimeters beneath her bust.

All eyes went to Ayo Edebiri in a white button-down as a dress on the late-night show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazy stacked the runway Oxford over a black, high-low maxi skirt. Edebiri, however, left it in the garment bag. Simply put, she didn't need it. Blazy's intentional, 1920s-inspired design ensured the hemline reached mini dress lengths. The Bear star went pantsless in nothing but black tights and patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi—a classic yet sultry move worthy of Carrie Bradshaw's applause.

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It's worth noting the extra-long shirt looks luxe with jeans, too. Last October, Nicole Kidman attended the Chanel spring show in the same button-down and straight-leg denim. A few months later, Jessie Buckley wore it just as Blazy intended: over a twill maxi skirt and cap-toe pumps.

See Edebiri's button-down on the Chanel Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

To finish, Edebiri embraced its blank canvas charm by draping a tomato-red boa around her elbows. Eagle-eyed fashion girls will recognize its voluminous feathers (and the Spring 2026 color trend they embraced) from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show. It added dimension to a leather matching set, which Edebiri wore boa-free on The TODAY Show last Friday.

Edebiri's feather boa debuted two months later. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Edebiri wore the boa's leather matching set a few days ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

White button-downs like Edebiri's are no longer just an outfit's base layer. This spring, they're the main character, according to Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, and more. Hopefully more VIPs will realize their full shirt-to-dress potential soon. I know I have.

Shop White Button-Down Dresses Inspired by Ayo Edebiri

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