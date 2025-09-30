Bella Hadid’s Vintage Dior Gaucho Saddle Bag Is So Rare, You’ve Probably Never Heard of It
She truly dug into the archives for this one.
Bella Hadid isn't technically considered a fashion historian (she studied photography in college). Still, her expansive curation of rare archival finds should surely warrant similar credentials.
The model has spent years of her career meticulously hunting down sartorial antiques. At this rate, her personal vintage collection could rival many of the most respected museums. And I can think of no better venue than Paris Fashion Week for Hadid to show off one of her rarest Dior finds—surrounded by cameras, editors, and style aficionados, the exact demographic to appreciate such a unique piece.
On September 29, Hadid stepped out following her appearance in Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 fashion show. Her post-runway attire was classic Bella, with nearly everything pulled straight from past collections. Chocolate-colored leather was a theme of her look. Hadid sported vintage pants from Esco Morozov in the colorway, which featured cut-out details, as well as a patchwork jacket from Chloé, which she layered over a white baby tee. Her burgundy Saint Laurent Amalia Slingbacks were the only new addition to be seen.
While Hadid acted as a walking exhibition for timeless artwork, her outfit's pièce de résistance was clutched tightly in her hand. She carried Dior's Gaucho Saddle Bag in brown leather—a rarely-seen, work-friendly take on the label's signature style.
The bag was first introduced on Dior's Spring/Summer 2006 runway, at the hands of then-creative director John Galliano. It featured the same saddle-shaped flap affixed to a more spacious, bowling-style silhouette. Much more functional in design than the compact Saddle Bag, this iteration eventually became an IYKYK item and a Bella Hadid collectible. The model has thus far sourced two different styles: one made of forrest green canvas and the other, pictured below.
Though you've probably never actually laid eyes on one IRL, Gaucho Saddles actually aren't too hard to come by. Given their under-the-radar nature, most shoppers don't even know to look for them, so they're fairly easy to find on the second-hand market—typically, for under $1,500. Ahead, I've curated a few myself for your shopping pleasure. Scroll on for a piece of fashion history to rival Bella Hadid's.
Shop Vintage Dior Gaucho Saddle Bags
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.