Bella Hadid isn't technically considered a fashion historian (she studied photography in college). Still, her expansive curation of rare archival finds should surely warrant similar credentials.

The model has spent years of her career meticulously hunting down sartorial antiques. At this rate, her personal vintage collection could rival many of the most respected museums. And I can think of no better venue than Paris Fashion Week for Hadid to show off one of her rarest Dior finds—surrounded by cameras, editors, and style aficionados, the exact demographic to appreciate such a unique piece.

On September 29, Hadid stepped out following her appearance in Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 fashion show. Her post-runway attire was classic Bella, with nearly everything pulled straight from past collections. Chocolate-colored leather was a theme of her look. Hadid sported vintage pants from Esco Morozov in the colorway, which featured cut-out details, as well as a patchwork jacket from Chloé, which she layered over a white baby tee. Her burgundy Saint Laurent Amalia Slingbacks were the only new addition to be seen.

Bella Hadid carried a Dior handbag from 2006 while out in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While Hadid acted as a walking exhibition for timeless artwork, her outfit's pièce de résistance was clutched tightly in her hand. She carried Dior's Gaucho Saddle Bag in brown leather—a rarely-seen, work-friendly take on the label's signature style.

The bag was first introduced on Dior's Spring/Summer 2006 runway, at the hands of then-creative director John Galliano. It featured the same saddle-shaped flap affixed to a more spacious, bowling-style silhouette. Much more functional in design than the compact Saddle Bag, this iteration eventually became an IYKYK item and a Bella Hadid collectible. The model has thus far sourced two different styles: one made of forrest green canvas and the other, pictured below.

The model owns the Gaucho Saddle bag in two different coloways. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though you've probably never actually laid eyes on one IRL, Gaucho Saddles actually aren't too hard to come by. Given their under-the-radar nature, most shoppers don't even know to look for them, so they're fairly easy to find on the second-hand market—typically, for under $1,500. Ahead, I've curated a few myself for your shopping pleasure. Scroll on for a piece of fashion history to rival Bella Hadid's.

