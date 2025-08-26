I'm Shopping Sézane's Fall Collection for a Paris-Approved Twist on 2025's Best Trends

All my favorite autumn staples got an upgrade.

a collage of women wearing the sezane fall collection standing in front of a plain backdrop
(Image credit: Sézane)
Hundreds of fall collections cross my desk as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor. Few can stop my entire writing schedule in its tracks. But the moment I saw how Sézane's new collection had remixed fall 2025's reigning trends, I had to Slack Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, with two words: "I'm drooling." Then, a question: "Can I please write about this?"

I've written about Sézane for as many years as I've worn it—going on a decade, in fact—and I usually love the Paris-based label for its pieces that feel decidedly anti-trend. I own Sézane's Clyde trench coat in two colors because it's utterly timeless; ditto for the Gaspard cardigan, which I've stockpiled in six shades. The fall 2025 collection is a fun gear shift. There's a heavy helping of this year's boho-chic trend, manifesting in witchy lace tops and (far, far) under-$1,000 bags crafted from a rich, creamy suede. I've been persuaded to ditch my neutral camel coat and sample 2025 coat trends, thanks to Sézane's fall jackets. Elevated plaid prints, denim shift dresses, and even an under-$40 silky scarf made my list of pieces that feel current and will last a lifetime.

This collection has that je ne sais quoi that's made me a loyal Sézane shopper for so many years—plus one extravagant leather coat that shot to the top of my wish list. Ahead, I've gathered the fall 2025 pieces that are so good, I had to drop everything and start styling them.

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.

Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.