Hundreds of fall collections cross my desk as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor. Few can stop my entire writing schedule in its tracks. But the moment I saw how Sézane's new collection had remixed fall 2025's reigning trends, I had to Slack Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, with two words: "I'm drooling." Then, a question: "Can I please write about this?"

I've written about Sézane for as many years as I've worn it—going on a decade, in fact—and I usually love the Paris-based label for its pieces that feel decidedly anti-trend. I own Sézane's Clyde trench coat in two colors because it's utterly timeless; ditto for the Gaspard cardigan, which I've stockpiled in six shades. The fall 2025 collection is a fun gear shift. There's a heavy helping of this year's boho-chic trend, manifesting in witchy lace tops and (far, far) under-$1,000 bags crafted from a rich, creamy suede. I've been persuaded to ditch my neutral camel coat and sample 2025 coat trends, thanks to Sézane's fall jackets. Elevated plaid prints, denim shift dresses, and even an under-$40 silky scarf made my list of pieces that feel current and will last a lifetime.

This collection has that je ne sais quoi that's made me a loyal Sézane shopper for so many years—plus one extravagant leather coat that shot to the top of my wish list. Ahead, I've gathered the fall 2025 pieces that are so good, I had to drop everything and start styling them.