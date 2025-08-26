I'm Shopping Sézane's Fall Collection for a Paris-Approved Twist on 2025's Best Trends
All my favorite autumn staples got an upgrade.
Hundreds of fall collections cross my desk as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor. Few can stop my entire writing schedule in its tracks. But the moment I saw how Sézane's new collection had remixed fall 2025's reigning trends, I had to Slack Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, with two words: "I'm drooling." Then, a question: "Can I please write about this?"
I've written about Sézane for as many years as I've worn it—going on a decade, in fact—and I usually love the Paris-based label for its pieces that feel decidedly anti-trend. I own Sézane's Clyde trench coat in two colors because it's utterly timeless; ditto for the Gaspard cardigan, which I've stockpiled in six shades. The fall 2025 collection is a fun gear shift. There's a heavy helping of this year's boho-chic trend, manifesting in witchy lace tops and (far, far) under-$1,000 bags crafted from a rich, creamy suede. I've been persuaded to ditch my neutral camel coat and sample 2025 coat trends, thanks to Sézane's fall jackets. Elevated plaid prints, denim shift dresses, and even an under-$40 silky scarf made my list of pieces that feel current and will last a lifetime.
This collection has that je ne sais quoi that's made me a loyal Sézane shopper for so many years—plus one extravagant leather coat that shot to the top of my wish list. Ahead, I've gathered the fall 2025 pieces that are so good, I had to drop everything and start styling them.
Cardigans with a defined waist are undoubtedly the season's biggest knitwear trend. Sézane's spin is my favorite I've seen yet, with an adjustable drawstring waist and the sweetest scalloping along the neckline and hem.
I wanted to gatekeep this under-$250 dress from Sézane's fall collection, but I was feeling generous. '60s shifts are shaping up to be a major dress trend for fall. This one even comes in a delightfully retro herringbone pattern—the better for playing up with black leather boots and a hair scarf.
I've spent all summer tying silk scarves in my hair and around the straps of my favorite bags. This fall, I'll also knot this at the top of a little knit cardigan or a barn jacket.
There's so much more to this gray sweater dress than meets the eye. The sleeveless silhouette is ideal for stacking all sorts of turtlenecks and sweaters underneath—and the thicker knit means I'll stay warm while I'm doing it. (Plus, that under-$250 price tag for a genuine alpaca and merino wool sweater is rare.)
I've studied editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's style for years, and she swears by the power of an ankle boot in her newsletter, Self Checkout. I'll follow her styling lead by pairing these suede boots to barrel-leg jeans and a button-up shirt.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.