Why Sézane's Understated Trench Coat Captivated Tastemakers From New York to Paris
The style has spawned several wait-lists since arriving in 2023. Here's how the French brand's staple became a worldwide must-have.
On a recent morning at Marie Claire's New York City headquarters, I shrugged off my khaki Sézane trench coat to find its light beige twin, owned by fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, hanging from the team's office coat rack. That same day, all the way across the Atlantic Ocean, editor-in-chief Nikki Ognunnaike was making her way through the Paris Fashion Week calendar wrapped up in her own Sézane trench.
Like ours, Ogunnaike's trench coat features a single row of buttons and a slightly oversized fit. Its understated design, highlighted by a contrasting gingham print on the inner lining, was enough to make it stand out on Paris's competitive, style-maxxing streets. "Another EIC with excellent taste complimented me on it," she messaged me between runway shows, "which I think says something!"
Three Marie Claire editors choosing the same $350 water-repellent trench coat shows they share a similar taste in fashion. When worn by several other fashion week guests and stylish women from Los Angeles to London, it's a bona fide trend.
Enthusiasm for Sézane's trench coat, the Clyde, has made it a cult favorite in the crowded realm of wardrobe essentials. Celebrities from Sienna Miller to Lucy Hale and Lake Bell have worn the French brand's trench in various colors, and its popularity is underscored by over 100,000 shoppers who joined the waiting list between its 2023 launch and now.
Barely even two years ago, the Clyde trench coat debuted as a part of Sézane's lineup, available in shades like classic khaki, cinnamon-brown gingham, and olive green. Yet it’s already proven to have the same lasting appeal as the brand’s iconic Gaspard button-up cardigans and suede Will jacket—pieces that helped transform Sézane from a humble eBay seller of vintage finds into a global symbol of the French Girl aesthetic.
At first glance, a longline coat with just one row of buttons might seem purely practical and understated. But when paired with the right layers, this trench transforms into something more distinctive—outshining even the trench coats founder Morgane Sézalory originally offered at her namesake brand.
"We already had a trench coat in our collection, the Scott trench, but I wanted to add something that had a more minimal feel, with no belts and a more oversized fit," she tells me via email. Loosening the fit and removing the belt opened up Sézane's outerwear to an audience who's maybe more inclined to wear luxe-minimalist labels like Toteme or The Row. It's decidedly less preppy than a classic, double-breasted trench coat; its variety of colors is also suited to a broader range of styles.
"It’s the piece that goes with everything," Sézalory says of the Clyde. "You can style it with a full denim look or a knitted dress; it will elevate any outfit."
Endi Radoncic, founder of the clothing brand Dear Ermina and the marketing agency So Rad, became a Clyde trench convert after her sister ordered it in light beige. "Every time she wore it, she got a million compliments," Radoncic tells me. "At the time I was also having trouble deciding where I should order my trench from, so I ordered the Clyde trench in camel—and am so happy with my decision."
So is Grènn Studio designer Lisa Grenn, who never questioned whether the "classic and easy-to-style" Clyde trench would accompany her from London to Paris Fashion Week. Instead, she wondered which one she'd bring. "I actually own two in different colors," she says. "It’s one of my favorite Sézane pieces."
The magic of the Clyde trench lies in its stealth appeal. No one can deny the Sézane trench coat is popular—just check out the waiting list—but its classic design lets you dress smart without broadcasting the influencers you follow or your Substack subscriptions. While some cult favorites, like purple knit kick-flare pants or vintage seashell necklaces, are impossible to miss, this trench works quietly. Its styling potential is exponentially more vast.
Some 3,600 miles from where I first spotted Marie Claire editors doubling up on Sézane trench coats, founder Morgane Sézalory is seeing the same phenomenon unfold at her brand’s Rue de Bac headquarters. "Everyone adopted it in the office," she notes, "and that says a lot." I got the message loud and clear: I need it in another color.
Shop Sézane's Clyde Trench Coats
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
