On a recent morning at Marie Claire's New York City headquarters, I shrugged off my khaki Sézane trench coat to find its light beige twin, owned by fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, hanging from the team's office coat rack. That same day, all the way across the Atlantic Ocean, editor-in-chief Nikki Ognunnaike was making her way through the Paris Fashion Week calendar wrapped up in her own Sézane trench.

Like ours, Ogunnaike's trench coat features a single row of buttons and a slightly oversized fit. Its understated design, highlighted by a contrasting gingham print on the inner lining, was enough to make it stand out on Paris's competitive, style-maxxing streets. "Another EIC with excellent taste complimented me on it," she messaged me between runway shows, "which I think says something!"

Three Marie Claire editors choosing the same $350 water-repellent trench coat shows they share a similar taste in fashion. When worn by several other fashion week guests and stylish women from Los Angeles to London, it's a bona fide trend.

Enthusiasm for Sézane's trench coat, the Clyde, has made it a cult favorite in the crowded realm of wardrobe essentials. Celebrities from Sienna Miller to Lucy Hale and Lake Bell have worn the French brand's trench in various colors, and its popularity is underscored by over 100,000 shoppers who joined the waiting list between its 2023 launch and now.

Sézane introduced its Clyde trench coat in 2023. By 2025, it's amassed wait-lists of over 100,000 shoppers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Barely even two years ago, the Clyde trench coat debuted as a part of Sézane's lineup, available in shades like classic khaki, cinnamon-brown gingham, and olive green. Yet it’s already proven to have the same lasting appeal as the brand’s iconic Gaspard button-up cardigans and suede Will jacket—pieces that helped transform Sézane from a humble eBay seller of vintage finds into a global symbol of the French Girl aesthetic.

At first glance, a longline coat with just one row of buttons might seem purely practical and understated. But when paired with the right layers, this trench transforms into something more distinctive—outshining even the trench coats founder Morgane Sézalory originally offered at her namesake brand.

"We already had a trench coat in our collection, the Scott trench, but I wanted to add something that had a more minimal feel, with no belts and a more oversized fit," she tells me via email. Loosening the fit and removing the belt opened up Sézane's outerwear to an audience who's maybe more inclined to wear luxe-minimalist labels like Toteme or The Row. It's decidedly less preppy than a classic, double-breasted trench coat; its variety of colors is also suited to a broader range of styles.

"It’s the piece that goes with everything," Sézalory says of the Clyde. "You can style it with a full denim look or a knitted dress; it will elevate any outfit."

From actors (like Lucy Hale and Sienna Miller) to runway models (Hilary Rhoda), all shades of the Sézane Clyde trench coat have star power on their side. (Image credit: Backgrid; Getty)

Endi Radoncic, founder of the clothing brand Dear Ermina and the marketing agency So Rad, became a Clyde trench convert after her sister ordered it in light beige. "Every time she wore it, she got a million compliments," Radoncic tells me. "At the time I was also having trouble deciding where I should order my trench from, so I ordered the Clyde trench in camel—and am so happy with my decision."

So is Grènn Studio designer Lisa Grenn, who never questioned whether the "classic and easy-to-style" Clyde trench would accompany her from London to Paris Fashion Week. Instead, she wondered which one she'd bring. "I actually own two in different colors," she says. "It’s one of my favorite Sézane pieces."

Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike wore the camel Sézane trench to Paris Fashion Week and earned all the compliments. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The magic of the Clyde trench lies in its stealth appeal. No one can deny the Sézane trench coat is popular—just check out the waiting list—but its classic design lets you dress smart without broadcasting the influencers you follow or your Substack subscriptions. While some cult favorites, like purple knit kick-flare pants or vintage seashell necklaces, are impossible to miss, this trench works quietly. Its styling potential is exponentially more vast.

Some 3,600 miles from where I first spotted Marie Claire editors doubling up on Sézane trench coats, founder Morgane Sézalory is seeing the same phenomenon unfold at her brand’s Rue de Bac headquarters. "Everyone adopted it in the office," she notes, "and that says a lot." I got the message loud and clear: I need it in another color.

