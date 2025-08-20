Between Hailey Bieber's belated Pucci girl summer and Dua Lipa's third Jacquemus-clad yacht birthday party, it might not look like celebrity street style is setting fall 2025 fashion trends quite yet. But as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, I know better. Celebrities are actually getting a head-start on their fall outfit planning with help from some sneaky emerging trends.

Hours of studying recent appearances by Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, and Zoë Kravitz have taught me two things. First, that A-listers are gearing up for an autumn where the lines between summer and fall outfits are more blurred than ever. The fall trends they're sampling now are evolutions of the looks they've worn in the front rows in Paris and on vacation in Ibiza—just modified for extra layering potential and proportion play as the leaves slowly turn. Second, the early fall looks A-listers are wearing in droves are more affordable than they seem. Their exact pieces might have luxury designer tags, but equally-elevated takes are hanging on the racks at Free People, J.Crew, and more.

With years of tracking your favorite stars as my guide, I've singled out the celebrity street style-approved fall trends anyone can copy at any budget. With the change left over from these affordable finds, you can order your first pumpkin spice latte of the season. Or, sample another Rihanna or Zendaya-approved look on this list.

The Unexpected Fall Color Trend

Zendaya joins Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz in defending one fall color trend's unlikely return. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Some fashion commentators were so distracted by Zendaya's Maison Margiela Tabi loafers on a recent walk through London, they missed the real fall trend headline in her casual outfit. Her roll-neck sweater and coordinating shirt confirmed what Bella Hadid has been saying all season: Butter yellow will melt the line between summer and autumn palettes, with help from comfy-cozy knits. The shade is just as ready for another three months of wear in the form of a preppy roll-neck sweater like Z's, whether it's paired with similar straight-leg jeans or a lace-trimmed skirt. (I'll go the latter route.)

Either way, I know Hailey Bieber is bound to change her mind about 2025's reigning palette. It's not "played out"; it's only just getting started, and it's easily accessible with under-$200 sweaters from Free People, Faherty, and H&M.

The Cinnamon Suede Bag Trend

Don't get distracted by her ballet sneakers. The real fall trend to watch is Bella Hadid's suede bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As one of the first celebrity street style experts to ID Bella Hadid's favorite ballet sneakers, I know how tempting it is to buy another pair based on this outfit alone. But I'd rather direct your attention toward the sneaky fall bag trend clutched in her hand.

Hadid accented her all-white outfit for a recent Los Angeles lunch with a cinnamon brown suede bag from Saint Laurent. It's one of several in her summer-to-fall collection, ranging from Coach's Brooklyn bag to a studded suede tote by Valentino. This isn't a trend starting and ending with the supermodel, though. Boho brown suede bags were carried across dozens of Fall 2025 runways, from Chloé to Stella McCartney and, of course, Coach. Any of the '70s-inspired affordable bag styles I tracked down at J.Crew and Madewell will complete an outfit like Hadid's—or pair perfectly with another bohemian look coming up ahead.

The Boho Dress Trend

Zoë Kravitz proved the boho dress trend is going to last well into fall on her Caught Stealing press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flutter sleeves, teeny-tiny florals, and an easygoing silhouette? All three boxes for a boho-chic outfit are checked off by Zoë Kravitz's recent Saint Laurent dress. Dresses fit for a sepia-tinged album cover have been percolating in fashion for a minute, but the Caught Stealing star figured out exactly how to extend the dress trend beloved by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence into fall. It starts with a pair of classic black leather ballet flats; it ends with a light layer tied over your shoulders. I might style one of the affordable alternatives I tracked down with Copenhagen Fashion Week street style as my guide, with baggy jeans layered underneath.

The Fall Sandal Trend

Hailey Bieber advocated for all-seasons sandals at dinner in Los Angeles (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kitten heel flip-flops, for fall? This shoe trend is actually groundbreaking—and realistic. Temperatures aren't dropping as early as they used to, after all, and a strong thong sandal heel can get weeks more mileage than it used to.

Hailey Bieber demonstrated exactly how to extend the former summer shoe's mileage with her trusty Toteme pair, a black crewneck sweater, and extra-wide-leg khaki pants. I'll follow her lead—and that of close friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid—with a palazzo jean and a clingy off-the-shoulder sweater this September.

The Lace-Trimmed Trend

Jennifer Lawrence's summer-to-fall wardrobe gets its whimsy from lace-trimmed slips and graphic T-shirts. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I know what you're thinking: Aren't all-white outfits like Jennifer Lawrence's reserved for pre-Labor Day? Definitely not. First, because that's a dated rule. Second, because Lawrence's lace-trimmed skirt is the most instantly-wearable manifestation of the New Victorian trend appearing across the fall 2025 runways. I just know Lawrence will maximize her skirt's styling lifespan with one of her crewneck sweaters from The Row when temperatures dip. My budget's tighter, so I'll try a skirt (or extra wide-leg shorts) inspired by the actress, and then add a knit from J.Crew or Dôen.

The Baggy Jeans Trend

Rihanna's third pregnancy wardrobe has advocated for just one denim trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna could snap her fingers and have a sample of every fall denim trend delivered to her front door. I have to admire her commitment to baggy jeans, the one style she's worn on repeat for the entirety of 2025 with Coach, Bally, and Sandy Liang's blessings. She's always loved an intentionally oversize silhouette, and these pairs are definitely the closest an expecting mom can get to pajamas in the denim department. Any person in any phase of life can take fall styling notes from her outfit out to dinner in Los Angeles: pointed-toe slingbacks bring angular contrast to her sidewalk-skimming jeans. I'll grab my favorite vintage bag and a crewneck sweater to complete the comfortable-cool look.