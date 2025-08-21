When Katie Holmes hailed a taxi in her now-infamous cashmere cardigan-and-bra matching set back in 2019, it created waves in the fashion world. Nearly everyone, both online and IRL, was obsessed with the casual-chic vibe of her knit underneath. The knit itself is what grabbed my attention, thanks to its subtly structured hourglass silhouette. Now, years later, the look is back as one of fall’s top knitwear trends.

Hourglass sweaters—that is, options with a defined or cinched waist—are among the simplest ways to instantly elevate your transitional wardrobe. You can layer them over a bralette like Holmes, neatly tuck them into high-waisted pants, or wear them over a sleek slip skirt. While her luxurious Khaite sweater is still available, you can also find options from more budget-friendly brands like H&M, Mango, Aritzia, and others.

Holmes's 2019 cardigan outfit made her a must-watch style star. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ahead, I found a few waist-cinching cardigans and sweaters that you can shop now and wear for the rest of the season. Some come adorned with oversized buttons that add high-glam impact. Others feature on-trend colors or French girl-inspired striped patterns. Whichever you choose, this might be one of the most versatile knits in your wardrobe.

Posse Sabrina Long Sleeve Cardigan (Was $285) $186 at FWRD Cherry red is still going strong for fall.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 at Jenni Kayne This striped pick feels so french girl-inspired.