Zara’s New Fall Collection Is a Masterclass on Chilly-Weather Boho Dressing
The retailer's latest drop is full of embroidered dresses, rich autumn hues, and luxe textures.
If there's one trend that has proven its staying power, it's summer's boho trend. Fashion girls have been sporting frilly white dresses, embroidered design tops, and sheer maxi skirts all season long. Now, the boho trend is transitioning to fall with luxe textures and autumnal colors, and it seems Zara got the memo with its latest fall collection.
Zara's latest drop is a masterclass on transforming the free-spirited fashion trend for fall. Bright butter yellow is swapped for chocolate brown, billowing dresses are covered in embroidery and beads, and every piece is in fall's rich color palette. From the flowing caftan dresses to the breezy pants, Zara's new boho line is essentially your one-stop shop to nailing the easy-going transitional trend.
If you're ready to feel like a bona fide It girl in the upcoming season, all you need are a couple of new pieces from Zara. Keep scrolling to shop all of the boho goodness for yourself—I even included a few of Zara's transitional finds and suede jackets to round out your fall wardrobe.
Give your go-to slip skirt a boho twist with embroidery and a cool frayed hem.
Swap out your summer linen pants in favor of satin this fall—they're just as comfortable and easy to style.
Consider this pick as your boho-inspired going-out top.
I'd wear these trousers with the halter top above for a night out or with a white T-shirt and sneakers for the office.
This wrap top makes for the perfect addition to your fall work wardrobe.
If the street style from Copenhagen fashion week is any indication, balloon pants are about to take off for fall.
These low-rise, baggy jeans capture the easy-going feel of the bohemian trend.
Shop More Zara New Arrivals
Wear this pretty blouse with dark-wash jeans and transitional shoes for an easy, chic fall look.
If you're in need of a transitional dress to wear now and well into the fall, this pick has got you covered.
Olive green is the quintessential fall shade I'm looking forward to wearing.
If you're bored of classic button-down shirts, take this blouse out for a spin.
Chocolate brown and wide sleeves make this lightweight sweater so rich-looking.
You're very lucky if this trendy jacket is still available in your size.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.