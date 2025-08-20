If there's one trend that has proven its staying power, it's summer's boho trend. Fashion girls have been sporting frilly white dresses, embroidered design tops, and sheer maxi skirts all season long. Now, the boho trend is transitioning to fall with luxe textures and autumnal colors, and it seems Zara got the memo with its latest fall collection.

Zara's latest drop is a masterclass on transforming the free-spirited fashion trend for fall. Bright butter yellow is swapped for chocolate brown, billowing dresses are covered in embroidery and beads, and every piece is in fall's rich color palette. From the flowing caftan dresses to the breezy pants, Zara's new boho line is essentially your one-stop shop to nailing the easy-going transitional trend.

If you're ready to feel like a bona fide It girl in the upcoming season, all you need are a couple of new pieces from Zara. Keep scrolling to shop all of the boho goodness for yourself—I even included a few of Zara's transitional finds and suede jackets to round out your fall wardrobe.

Shop More Zara New Arrivals

