Until the Weather Warms Up, You'll Find Me In One of These 3 Perfect Coats

Finding the perfect fall/winter coat can be such a thrill; when you land on that perfect fit, fabric, and color, it's a game-changer for your wardrobe. Because here’s the thing: winter coats are doing the most this season. They’re no longer just outerwear—they’re an energy. A personality trait. A statement that says, “Yes, I care about warmth, but I also care deeply about looking like I have my life together.” (Even if I do, in fact, have wet hair tucked into my collar.)

Building your winter wardrobe? Invest in three silhouettes and, in my opinion, you’ll never question an outfit again.

First, the wrap coat. My emotional support layer—soft, swishy, and instantly polished. Then there's the camel coat: a no-fail classic. Finally, the tailored coat is always in style. These three styles are structured, chic, utterly reliable, and somehow make everything—from leggings to sequins—look intentional.

Travel-friendly? Absolutely. Cocktail-hour-approved? Yes! Warm enough for those “why do I live somewhere with seasons” moments? Shockingly, yes. Consider these coats your winter holy trinity—proof that style and practicality can, in fact, coexist.

The Wrap Coat

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat $350 at COS

The wrap coat is an essential in my cold weather wardrobe. This grey version from COS is my comfortable companion morning to night, all season long. It’s even chic enough to wear to more formal events when paired with the right pieces.

The Camel Coat

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

The tailored piece I cannot live without. Easy to throw on over the most casual of looks, not to mention cocktail dresses or pantsuits.

The Tailored Coat

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

ZARA Zw Collection Tailored Button Coat $199 at Zara US

This Zara tailored coat is so good that I was stopped on the Upper East side by a woman gushing over it, thinking it was a very famous designer coat (I was flattered, beyond). At such a great pricepoint, this coat is a no-brainer. I throw it on over workout clothes, knit sets for travel, and a cocktail dress for winter get-togethers.